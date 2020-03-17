50 years ago — Imperial Irrigation District picked up $6,381.42 and got rid of 11.83 acres Tuesday at an auction held at the weekly IID Board of Directors meeting in the utility’s El Centro office.
Glenn Gentry, of Imperial, made the successful bid for the property, located on Highway 111 just north of the Wilson’s Corner intersection.
IID also announced plans to take 10 foreign officers from eight Asian and South American countries on a tour of the Valley Thursday. Toured will be an alfalfa dehydrating plant, Fresh-pica Foods, Inc.’s asparagus packing plant, McCabe Cattle Co., Imperial Feed Products and LaBrucherie Farms.
R.F. Carter, IID general manager, will address the group at a luncheon at Airporter Inn, Imperial. Later, the visitors will inspect tile laying machines, Joe Maggio & Sons Inc. and IID hydroelectric plant four on the All American Canal.
Countries represented by the visitors include Republic of China, Republic of Korea, Republic of the Philippines, Chile, Peru, Brazil, India and the Republic of Vietnam.
The tour is part of the 13th annual amphibious warfare planning course, for senior foreign officers. The party will be headed by Capt. G.R. Rian, U.S. Navy. The group also will visit Yuma, Phoenix the Grand Canyon and Las Vegas.
40 years ago — FATEFUL DAY — On March 20, 1949, a small circle of Pat Rhodes friends gathered in his furniture store in Brawley to stare at a small screen in a large console.
A dial was turned on, and after the “snow” had been cleared away, the first clear images to hit a television screen in Imperial County was recorded.
We may have never heard of a group of male singers called the Abonnaires, but the group had the honor of becoming the first faces ever seen on Imperial County television, according to accounts of the fateful day.
Following the Abonnaires were a “roving reporter interview,” a quiz show and several other features.
Rhodes, manager of the Superior Furniture Co. and Ben Cadman, president of the Engineering Research and Television Co. of San Diego, had researched and worked two long years to bring us television reception.
Their problem was that television impulses follow a straight line, rather than following the curvature of the earth. Imperial Valley sits in such a basin that those impulses were way over our heads.
So the two got together in an attempt to develop a super antenna. While most of the rest of Southern California had been enjoying television since the early 1940s, Imperial Valley residents were forced to find their entertainment in such mundane places as in books, social gatherings, theaters or in activities in home with their families. Imagine that!
The Friday following the discovery of television in Imperial Valley, Rhodes opened his furniture store to the general public so everybody could get a look.
In the Brawley and other Northend areas, the television could pull reception in from Channels 4, 5, 7, 9, 11 and 13 in the Los Angeles viewing area.
“Television has come to the Imperial Valley and it has come to stay,” commented the front page story in the Imperial Valley Press two days after the big date.
Before long, antennas were sticking out of rooftops throughout Imperial Valley, and eyes were glued to the images emanating from the screen.
There’s been a lot said and written about the alleged debilitating effects of television on the public’s collective mind. It’s been said that television has the ability to grasp the brain and the consciousness of the masses and direct it to the needs of the commercial mentality of corporate interests.
30 years ago — MEXICALI —Following a meeting between Mexican and Imperial County officials Thursday, the chief of staff for the governor of Baja California agreed to try and find ways to eliminate illegal tire burning at a Mount Signal dump
Francisco Rodriguez Rodriguez, an aide to Gov. Ernesto Ruffo, and Alfredo Arenas Rodriguez, the federal congressman who represents Mexicali, agreed to consult with other federal, state and city officials who administer the dump, said Supervisor Luis Legaspi, who participated in the meeting.
Mexican officials are expected to give Imperial County representatives a report on their findings before the Department of Corrections’ April 6 public hearing on the environmental impact report for potential prison sites, Legaspi said.
Since the landfill is a city dump, Mexicali officials have jurisdiction over it, but SEDUE, the Mexican environmental protection agency, is involved because toxics are released into the air from the illegal tire burning, Legaspi said.
While several solutions to the problem were suggested, nothing was finalized, he said.
“The only thing (Rodriguez) did tell us is those burnings are totally illegal,” Legaspi said.
But the dump is located outside the city and it is not staffed full-time, so it is difficult for Mexican authorities to prevent people from dumping and burning tires on the site, Legaspi said.
“They’re trying to find out what’s the best agency to deal with the situation,” he said.
Mexican officials have previously assured Imperial County officials that the illegal tire burning will be stopped, but it has continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.