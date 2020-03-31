50 years ago— Howard Jackson, an El Centro insurance agent and president of the Downtown El Centro Association, announced this morning he has purchased the property on which stands the ruins of the former Barbara Worth Hotel.
A corporate quit claim deed has been filed with the county recorder’s office by Lewel Inc., assigning the property to Jackson. The price was reported to be $40,000.
Lewis A. Plourd, an El Centro attorney and president of Lewel Inc., took title to the property only last week in a transaction which also involved the motel-restaurant complex now being operated by Fabulous Inn, formerly the Brunner Palms. The Fabulous Inn organization continues to be the lessee of that property.
Plourd took title to both pieces of property, it was reported at that time, after the former owner Joseph Komenda, defaulted on a second mortgage. The properties had been scheduled to go on auction last week, but the sale was canceled after Plourd arranged to satisfy the default and purchase title from Komenda.
Today’s transaction involves only the former Barbara Worth Hotel property in the 700 block of Main Street in downtown El Centro. The historic and luxurious old hotel was destroyed by fire in 1962.
Jackson said today that studies are presently being conducted of potential uses for the former hotel property.
40 years ago — An estimated crowd of 250 attended a dinner-dance on the 75th anniversary of the city Saturday in the Moose Lodge. The affair was one of several sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, celebrating the birth of Imperial County’s oldest city. Dinner started at 7 p.m. and about two hours later, the guests danced to the music of the “Country Special” and enjoyed the song stylings of the Anderson Twins.
Three door prizes had been donated by local business establishments. First prize was Dean Shore’ oil canvas, which was donated by the Artists Showcase, Shores, a city councilman, is the owner of the business, which is in El Centro. The winner of the painting was Chet Alford.
The second prize, a statuette, was donated by Kinda Krafty and was won by Councilman Tom Ludlow, who turned the “object d’art” over to Imperial County Supervisor James Bucher — with a request that it be auctioned for the benefit of the Chamber of Commerce.
Bucher complied and awarded the statuette to John Knapp, who bid $75, which was turned over to Bill Mochie, president of the chamber.
Third prize was an inflatable air pump, donated by Pressley’s Truck Center. It was won by Carol Christian.
30 years — After eight months of teaching, a Central Union High School English teacher will be recognized by Gov. George Deukmejian Wednesday during ceremonies commemorating the Year of the Teacher.
Bob Sutterer, who moved to El Centro from Minnesota last August, will join 19 other teachers from around California as representatives of all new teachers in the state during festivities in Sacramento.
Last year Deukmejian and the Legislature declared 1990 to be the Year of the Teacher and the 1990s as the Decade of Education. Sutterer was selected at random from those new teachers in the Imperial Valley who are participating in the California New Teacher Project.
“I’m real excited. I’ve never been to northern California before,” Sutterer said. “It’s exciting to meet the governor of California and get a chance to meet other teachers from other areas of the state.”
Fresh out of college, Sutterer moved to the Imperial Valley for his first teaching job.
“Since I was just out of school, young and single, I thought it would be interesting to see different parts of the county,” he said.
California beckoned “because of its practicality. … There are more jobs out here,” he said. “I like the excitement of Southern California.” He added, “One interesting thing I’ve noticed is the real diversification both socially and culturally. A lot of people are not native Californians. The most fun I’ve had is meeting different walks of life.”
Sutterer said CUHS has been a good place to begin his teaching career. “It is real supportive — a good program for new teachers,” he said. “Now that I’m settled in here, I’ll probably stay for a while.”
