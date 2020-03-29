50 years ago — Three trucks from Holtville, Calexico and Heber and 17 firemen quelled a blaze Easter Sunday at the Mets Labor Camp, Van Der Linden and Hunt Road.
Damage was estimated at $50,000 by county Fire Marshall Rudy Medina. Destroyed was a diesel truck and trailer and two barracks, and threatened were several barracks in use at the camp and several trailer homes of farm workers. Value of the camp was estimated at $175,000.
The two barracks, burned about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, were used for the storage of camp furniture such as beds, mattresses and lockers, according to Medina.
The fire reportedly started in the truck trailer loaded with baled lettuce cartons near Date City. Medina guessed that a spark from the diesel’s exhaust set fire to the load.
The driver reportedly attempted to put the fire out “as best he could” then drove to the camp where the cartons could be wet down with water. Medina said as the truck turned into the camp on Hunt Road, the fire fanned by air whipped up by the motion enveloped the truck.
As it turned into the camp, it dropped half of the burning load near one of the barracks. By the time the two Holtville firemen responded to the alarm, the truck and two barracks were on fire.
The truck fire was fed by diesel leaking from a fuel line. High winds hampered the firemen’s efforts.
Firemen were called for assistance from the Heber and Calexico departments and sounded a second Holtville alarm for more men. Firemen were at the scene for two hours.
40 years ago — The California Midwinter Fair closes its 17 day run Sunday with horse racing, the Trinidad Steel Band and the Agriculture Show as the primary features.
An 11-race program with the Imperial County Handicap and George F. Bucklin Handicap for Appaloosas will start at 1 p.m.
From the steps of the White House to eight straight World’s Fair appearances … that’s part of the record of the Trinidad Steel Band who will be performing for the final day at the fairgrounds.
According to leader Hugh Borde, Trinidad’s traditional calypso music, with its humorous, often spontaneous lyrics about everyday street scenes has one of the liveliest musical beats in the world.
Also performing will be the Daniel’s Brother Country Rock Band. Huge equipment, demonstration and aerial photos of the recent earthquake will be featured at the Agriculture Show in the Preble Building.
High school industrial arts displays also will be featured in the building. Winding up the run will be the Gems and Minerals Show, Arts Expo and Home Arts.
30 years ago — Although the football season is months away, some members of the San Diego Chargers will get a chance to work out at Calexico High Friday night in a basketball game against a group of Imperial Valley College basketball stars and some local celebrities.
The exhibition, billed as the NFL Benefit Basketball Game, will pit eight members of the Chargers, including former first round draft pick Rod Bernstine — against a similar squad of locals.
All proceeds will go to the Calexico High Advanced Placement Testing Program. Playing for the Chargers’ team will be Martin Bayless, Sammy Seales, Venice Glen, Tim Spencer, Dennis McKnight, David Brandon and Broderick Thompson along with Berstine.
The local team includes IVC players James, Morris and Eugene Brown along with former Arab Casey Ellis. Celebrities include Dan Watson of radio station KSIQ (FM 96.1), KECY sportscaster Mickey Dale and cameraman Joe Williams, I.V. Press Brawley News sports editor Kirk Kern, Calexico athletic director Ray Alvarado and faculty member Rick Vasquez.
Coaching the team is Tony Dee, also KSIQ. Tickets are $5 for students and $6 for adults. Those 6 and under are free.
Game time is 7:30 p.m.
Sponsoring the event are Mando’s Stereo, Western Auto, Lee Brands, Calexico Prince Center, Holly Sugar, Circle Produce, Pepsi, Ocotillo Sports.
Members of the Chargers will be available for autographs at halftime and immediately following the game.
