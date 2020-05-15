50 years ago — The body of a 12-year-old Mexicali boy was recovered by two Sheriff’s Office scuba divers early Thursday afternoon after the youth apparently drowned in Sunbeam Lake.
Juan Antonio Fonseca, a student at the Imperial Valley Union Seventh Day Adventist Church School, apparently died when swimming in the lake at the school’s annual picnic attended by about 54 students and chaperones, said Deputy Coroner Bruce Anderholt.
Anderholt said school principal Harley Hardell called the Sheriff’s Office at 12:05 p.m. about 20 minutes after discovering the boy’s disappearance.
Sheriff’s Lt. Richard Dubbe and Deputy James Clemens found the body in 10 feet of water after diving about four minutes, Anderholt said.
40 years ago — Some 2,000 Mexicali and San Luis Valley residents have been moved to higher ground as Colorado River water continues to back up into the Hardy and spreads out over the flat terrain.
The backup is creating thousands of acres of new marshland as Colorado continues to flow at more than double its normal rate. Both Mexican and American officials say the increased flow was expected and that it is under control.
The extra water is being released from Boulder Dam, which is now at capacity. Holding back the water would only increase even double the flow by next year, according to Don Twogood, general manager of the Imperial Irrigation District.
Several wetter-than-normal years filled the dam to flood capacity, forcing U.S. authorities to release extra water into the river channel. This month the river carried 10,000 cubic feet per second into Mexico, and that will increase to 12,000 feet in June, and that will increase substantially by July, according to Alfonso Castro Reyes, resident engineer for the International Water and Power Resource Mexican Division.
The normal flow is about 4,000 cubic feet.
“We don’t know how much water will be released by July,” said Castro. He added, however, that the extra water was “more or less” expected and that the situation is “under control.”
The Mexican government moved people living in the flooded area into new houses, he said and estimated it would be four to five years before they would be able to return to their former areas.
Twogood said an Arizona water project expected to be completed in 1985 would remove a million acre-feet of water from the river channel, relieving Mexican flooding.
However, the project may not be completed on schedule, he said. According to Twogood, the Mexican land being flooded is marginal, sparsely populated. Most of it is recreational or desert land.
30 years ago — Brawley resident Susan Beach was subdued this morning as she received a $445,200 check from state lottery officials at the Circle K store where three weeks ago she bought a Lotto ticket worth $11.3 million.
Beach will receive a similar check every year for the next 19 years. But she said her life hasn’t changed much since she picked her winning numbers.
“I spend a lot more time on the phone,” said Beach, 35. “Other than that, nothing has changed. I still don’t know how I will spend the money,” she said, dressed in a yellow shirt, jeans and boots. “I have no immediate plans. I’m not going to rush into anything.”
Beach who had her hair done for the occasion, did say part of the money will go towards her children’s college education.
20 years ago — A U.S. Border Patrol agent’s vehicle was rammed near here by the driver of a pickup carrying more than 2,000 pounds of marijuana Saturday morning.
The driver was arrested and FBI agents are looking into the incident.
A Border Patrol official confirmed a driver, whose name was not available this morning, unlocked an Imperial Irrigation District check gate two or three miles west of Calexico about 7:20 a.m. Saturday and drove across the All-American Canal into the United States.
A Border Patrol pilot spotted the vehicle, said Border Patrol spokesman Manuel Figueroa. He said agents stopped the pickup but one Border Patrol vehicle was rammed in the process.
FBI agents are investigating the incident as an assault on a federal agent, Figueroa said.
The pickup was carrying 2,186 pounds of marijuana, Figueroa said.
In a separate incident 10 pounds of methamphetamine was seized around 11 a.m. Sunday at a Border Patrol checkpoint on Highway 86 after a female driver and a female passenger drove up to the checkpoint.
Agents referred the vehicle to a secondary inspection site after the driver became nervous. She agreed to let agents search the car. They found 10 pounds of methamphetamine in the trunk of the car, Figueroa said.
The driver was arrested while her passenger was released, Figueroa said. The suspects, vehicles and drugs in both cases were turned over to agents of the U.S Drug Enforcement Administration.
