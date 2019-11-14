50 years ago — Valley students went “big time” Thursday afternoon by picketing the Imperial County Courthouse steps asking for peace in Vietnam, as has been done in many larger American cities.
Sponsored by the Imperial Valley College Young Democrat Club, about 25 persons, including local high school students, marched around the courthouse steps, half of them with the “traditional” peace-in-Vietnam and get out-of-the-war signs.
Before the rally, protestors had estimated 1,000 persons would attend.
Others sat nearby, smoking cigarettes and talking with friends. Only one or two others debated the war “question” with curious members of the “establishment,” wanting to know what the crowd was all about. In all, about 75 persons were present.
The apparent purpose of the rally, stated in a handout given to onlookers, was to gain public support for an immediate withdrawal of American troops from Vietnam. The statement said, in part, “Asking our young men to die in a war they are not allowed to win is not only un-American, but anti-American.”
As promised by Steven Conrad, a spokesman for the IVC group, the crowd was orderly and quiet. Persons having business in the courthouse were not disturbed.
40 years ago — An old Imperial Valley legend about a ship in the desert came to life Saturday when a little motor yacht could be seen in the streets of Brawley during the Cattle Call parade.
Later on, this same boat was pulled to a place west of El Centro behind the home owned by Bob and Dodie Greer. A large field had been prepared there for more than 100 members of the San Diego Mission Bay Boat and Ski Club who set up their trailers and tents and participated in a barbecue.
“We’re calling this a Cattle Call Hang-Loose Weekend,” said Mrs. Greer. “Most of our members will stay here until Monday.”
The club’s entry in the parade did not win any prize, only a participation trophy, but this did not dampen the spirit of the club members.
“We came to the Valley to have a good time and to get away from it all,” said Bob Hicks, owner of the boat, “not to win prizes.”
“We do a lot of things to enjoy life,” commented Vice Commodore Roy Baunt, who headed the safari. “Mostly on the sea, of course, but not always. Many of us come to the desert once in a while with our dune buggies and three-wheelers. But look around — even those who are not desert rats are wearing cowboy boots and hats this weekend.”
30 years ago — DESERT CENTER, Calif. — A mobile home was damaged and one civilian was slightly injured when two A-6 attack bombers operating out of the El Centro Naval Air Facility dropped 12 live bombs near a Riverside County campground.
All of the 500-pound bombs detonated on impact about 2 miles north of the Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range, said Mike Ray, NAF public affairs officer.
The bombs were dropped “inadvertently” early Saturday afternoon, and the cause of the incident is under investigation, Ray said.
“A motorhome camped in the area received minor damage and one civilian received a minor abrasion but did not seek medical aid, Ray said, reading from a prepared statement.
Ray said reports placed the campers about 1 1/2 miles away from the impact area. But he added that shrapnel from a 500-pound bomb is expected to travel about 500 to 600 feet. It is not clear whether shrapnel or rock shards struck the civilian and the mobile home, which suffered 11 dents.
The impact craters were between 10 to 12 feet the diameter and about a foot deep, the Associated Press reported.
This morning, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management office in Palm Springs was checking to see if the campsite was within its jurisdiction.
But Tom Biller, a BLM ranger, investigated the accident Sunday with Navy officials. “It’s just a tragic mistake, “he said.
“We’re really lucky no one was seriously injured,” said Biller. The jets apparently overshot the target area igniting several acres of the California Desert Conservation Area, Biller said.
Ray said the planes, assigned to VA-42 from Oceana, Va., were training out of the El Centro Naval Air Facility at the time of the incident.
“It was unreal. It just pulverized the area,” said George Hurley, 46, an off-road motorcycle rider who was staying at the campsite with five friends.
Ray said the impact area is in a remote desert area, 30 miles from the nearest paved road. But there is a good dirt road into the area, he said.
Hurley, an Air Force veteran from Moreno Valley, said he and his companions were about to make lunch around noon on Saturday when a plane passed overhead and dropped the bombs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.