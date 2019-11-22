50 years ago — A growing rift between the Brawley Police Department investigators and the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office reached an open, verbal feud in the halls of Brawley Justice Court Thursday.
As a result of the heated exchanged over a pending felony case, District Attorney James Hamilton fired off a letter of protest to Police Chief C.E. Ritzenthaler.
Both Hamilton and Ritzenthaler Friday declined to disclose full details of the letter’s contents, which Ritzenthater received Friday.
But Hamilton did say that he was critical of the behavior of Lt. David Simpson, an investigator for the local department. Simpson and Assistant D.A. Harold Chaille reportedly argued sometimes vehemently, over evidence needed in a grand theft case.
At the conclusion of the argument, Simpson reportedly stormed out of the office and Chaille angrily slammed down a note pad.
The incident perhaps typifies the attitude which exists now, and as existed for some time, between the two agencies.
Capt. W.J. Santos, in charge of the Brawley department’s investigation division, has blamed the D.A.’s office for failing to prosecute, or only reluctantly prosecuting, several local police cases.
Hamilton, on the other hand, is particularly critical of the Brawley department’s criminal investigation reports.
“All the other major agencies give us reports that are at least readable and understandable,” said Hamilton Friday. He called Brawley department reports “the worst in the Valley” among major agencies, presumably excluding those issued by departments in the smaller communities.
Much of the success in prosecuting a criminal case depends on the accuracy and completeness of a police agency’s report to the district attorney.
40 years ago — Two years ago, the Imperial County Work Training Center opened its doors to clients at 361 east Highway 80, El Centro.
“In the first few months we operated on a shoe string,” reminisced Bill Parsons, executive director. “The equipment for our upholstery shop was borrowed and most of the building was empty.”
Over the next 12 months the 5,320-square-foot building filled rapidly. By January 1978, the center opened a furniture refinishing franchise. “The furniture refinishing shop was an opportunity to hire additional disabled adults to work at the center,” explained Jose Alonso, one of the pioneer staff members.
All clients working in the shop areas have some form of physical, emotional or development disability. Alonso himself is confined to a wheelchair, but this does not stop him from coordinating the work of 20 clients and handling purchasing and ordering for all work areas.
In March 1978, the center began performing professional psycho-vocational evaluations. “One reason why many people do not keep jobs once they are hired is poor job matching” remarked assistant evaluator, Hesiquio Banaga. Sometimes people will take any job without considering their interests or abilities for the work required. By taking a series of vocational Work Sample Tests, the client has an opportunity to try a broad range of tasks commonly found in regular employment.
Clients may discover abilities they had not previously used. During a final interview the findings are shared with the client. “In this way,” explained Banaga, “we hope to help the individual obtain employment best suited to their interests and abilities.”
30 years ago — The Imperial Irrigation District will have the right to buy a 100-megawatt power plant near Yuma for $23 million under terms of an agreement with Southern California Edison approved Tuesday by the IID Board of Directors.
As a result of the agreement, the IID will not protest the proposed merger of Edison with San Diego Gas & Electric, which still must be approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
The IID had threatened to file as an intervener in the case because the merger would create a virtual monopoly of power transmission lines from the east. The IID relies on these transmission lines for delivery of much of the power it buys from outside sources.
In return for the IID giving up its rights to intervene, the district will have the right to purchase the Yuma Axis Plant, which is owned by Edison and operated by Arizona Public Service. The plant includes a 25-megawatt gas turbine and a 75-megawatt steam generator. The agreement also guarantees the IID access to power companies to the north and south.
“These are options we haven’t had before, and they have fought against us getting them in the past, so they gave up a lot to have us not file in the FERC,” IID General Manager Charles Shreves said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.