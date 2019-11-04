50 years ago — It could be Cesar Chavez against Ronald Reagan in the 1970 California governor ‘s race.
The Brawley chapter of the Mexican-American Political Association reported it has received indications “from people close” to Chavez’ that the grape strike leader may seek the Democratic nomination for governor.
Gilbert Lopez, local MAPA president, said that at a meeting of MAPA Friday that the organization pledged support for Chavez’s candidacy.
“We have ordered bumper stickers,” said Lopez, adding that volunteers are also being sought.
James Drake, administrative assistant for Chavez, at the United Farm Workers Organization Committee headquarters in Delano, this morning denied “that any indications from this office” have been issued regarding Chavez’s candidacy.
Drake said Chavez will not return to the state until mid-December. “When he returns,” said Drake, “he will assess the situation.”
Chavez’s assistant theorized that the Chavez-for-governor movement perhaps began as a result of a Chicano conference in the San Jose area recently. Suggestions were made, the idea caught on and has now apparently spread throughout the state’s Chicano community.
Drake said when he advised Chavez by phone of the movement, Chavez “was not particularly alarmed. He thought we were putting him on.”
Locally, Lopez and MAPA are proceeding on the assumption they have a committee candidate.
“I feel we haven’t played a major role up to now in the political scene,” said Lopez. “We feel Cesar is strong enough at this point that he can make it.”
40 years ago — With at least a month left before local growers begin harvesting their lettuce, strike-related activity has been escalating recently, capped by a large fight on Interstate 8 Friday afternoon.
Eight persons were treated for injuries and five were arrested in the most recent skirmish and which climaxed several weeks of activity against Holtville farms, a company without a United Farm Workers contract.
Meanwhile, Judge Don Work issued a contempt citation against the UFW Friday as a result of action earlier this year at Gourmet Harvesting and Packing Co.
The Superior Court judge found union personnel guilty of 11 separate counts of violating a temporary restraining order he handed down in March.
Work ordered fines of $500 for each count totaling $6,000. Additionally, two UFW members were suspended from taking “active participation in the organization, supervision or conduct of strike activities at any location being farmed or harvested by Gourmet.”
Most of the violations revolved around blocking entrances to farms being harvested by the company.
Meanwhile, grower representatives have charged that Holtville farm workers have been the object of “coercion and harassment” by UFW members because the company is apparently growing for Growers Exchange Inc., a struck company.
Several weeks ago, El Don Co., a labor contractor, suffered window breakage to eight of its buses in Calexico while attempting to haul employees to a lettuce field where they were thinning and weeding.
30 years ago — CALEXICO — Every class has a few students who rarely participate.
But students in Professor Harry Polkinhorn’s American literature class at San Diego State University’s Calexico campus are about to embark on a new type of learning that Polkinhorn hopes will generate a serious response from every student.
It’s called teleconferencing.
We’re not talking about video here, Polkinhorn explains, but computers. In teleconferencing, the professor prepares his lesson plan and questions in advance and stores them in a computer memory bank. The students, at their convenience, sit down at a terminal in the university’s computer room, retrieve the lesson, and type in their responses to the professor’s questions.
“When you use teleconferencing, everybody is forced to respond. It’s very good for shy students ... and it encourages students to improve their writing skills,” he said, adding that students can become computer literate at the same time.
