50 years ago — Two new shops will hold grand openings Wednesday at the El Centro Center shopping area and two more are expected to open soon.
Kirby’s Shoes, stocking 14,000 pairs of shoes, opened a week ago. It is the second Kirby store in El Centro.
The Melody Shop, which held a ribbon cutting ceremony today, will stock women’s and children clothes, including boy’s wear to size 18 and women’s things in those hard to find large and half sizes.
Hassan Ariss is the manager of both the El Centro branch of the Melody Shop and Calexico stores located at Heffernan and Second Street. Ariss moved here from El Monte.
Frank Ceja, manager of the Kirby stores quelled fears that the downtown store would be closed. Downtown is a good area for shoe stores, he believes.
“I have a lot of faith in the downtown and in El Centro in general,” he said. The hopes for mall in the downtown will stimulate sales there, he said.
Future openings of White Cross drugstore and a style shop catering to the small woman is coming up for the center, according to E. James Gollman, manager of Grants store.
40 years ago — Only about 7 percent of the registered voters in the Valley had shown up to cast their election ballots as of 10 a.m. today in a random survey of polling precincts.
The voter turnout was considered light throughout the Valley. Imperial County Clerk Harry Free had predicted 35 percent of the county’s 27,909 voters would go to the polls.
Voters are picking their favorites in school board and special district elections and voting on four state propositions.
Most precinct captains surveyed this morning in El Centro indicated they did not expect the voter turnout to reach the predicted 35 percent.
On El Centro’s eastside, only 39 of 460 registered precinct voters had cast their ballots at the Community Center by 10 a.m.
But that percentage might have been higher but for a mix-up in the distribution of voter lists to precinct captains.
About 15 potential voters were turned away from the Community Center because their names were not included on the voter registration list at the poll.
However, it was later discovered that part of the list given to the precinct captain had not been delivered.
A polling official at the First Southern Baptist Church at Imperial and Ross avenues said “I didn’t expect to have 35 percent this year.”
Only 27 of the precinct’s 384 voters had shown up by 10:30 a.m.
30 years ago — HOLTVILLE — When you’re 9-0 on a season and 18-1 during the last two years, it’s kind of difficult to single out one game as the best overall performance.
However, on Friday night, after Holtville High’s 54-7 victory against Mt. Empire, which clinched a spot in the San Diego Section 1A championship game, Vikings’ coach Sam Faulk decided he’d just seen it.
“We played the best football we’ve played all year,” Faulk said. “It seems like we’re getting better and better. The last couple of weeks, it seems we are getting on a roll. We can’t do anything wrong, especially in that first quarter.”
It was a first quarter in which Holtville (5-0, 9-0) scored 27 points, including two touchdown passes by Alex Wells to tie the senior quarterback for second place on the all-time San Diego Section list. Wells has 52 career touchdown passes and is tied with former Sweetwater quarterback Steve Riif (1969-71) behind Jim Plum — who played at Helix High in 1979-81 — with 70.
“I’ve got to give a lot of credit to coach (Bill) Wynkoop,” Faulk said. “That’s his offense. He’s been trying to put it in for two years. I think he really showed it tonight. And of course, our offensive line did a heck of a job, and they’re coached by Marv Wood. I guess the secret to being a good head coach is to surround yourself with good coaches.”
And good players.
