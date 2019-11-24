50 years ago — CALEXICO — Dr. John W. Hagen, Calexico superintendent of schools, has denied charges leveled against himself and Bruce Newlin, assistant superintendent, by the Associated Calexico Teachers last week.
“The Calexico Board of Education has been acting without policy regarding implementation of the Winton Act since this act was adopted by the State Legislature in 1965, and the administration was merely complying with the law in submitting suggested rules and regulations to the school board at last week’s meeting,” according to Hagen.
“The panel chairman of the Calexico Teachers Committee completely ignored this fact in his spurious attack on the administration. We had no obligation to even advise the CTC of our work in implementing the Winton Act.
“Copies of the proposed study policy were sent to the teachers as a matter of courtesy, at the same time as they were forwarded to the board and as a matter of fact included a request from the CTC relating to impasse procedures,” Hagen said.
The ACT had charged Hagen and Newlin with advocating for board adoption a policy dealing with employer-employee relations that contained “a number of unlawful regulations.” The Hagen-Newlin policy, they charged, would subordinate the negotiating panel to the superintendent’s control, an alleged violation of the Winton Act.
Further, the ACT charged that Hagen sub-delegated his duty of meeting with the panel and failed to notify the panel of the proposed policy before he brought it to the board for adoption.
The matter has been referred to County Counsel for interpretation.
Hagen stated, “There can be a different interpretation of the Winton Act for each of the 58 counties in the state.” The administration submitted these tentative rules and regulations to clarify the law in his district and to guarantee an orderly implementation of the Winton Act that would keep the district moving in a systematic manner rather than attempt to negotiate and discuss each individual item and problem situation that arises.”
40 years ago — Thousands of visitors were braving chilly Thanksgiving weather and high gasoline prices for a long weekend on the Imperial Valley’s sand dunes today.
Initial Bureau of Land Management estimates indicated that the number of people on the desert may be higher than the 30,000 figure reached in 1978.
The biggest organized activity on the weekend will be the heavily promoted Molly Mate Super Nationalist Sand Drag Races at the newly organized Glamis International Sandway at the popular desert outpost, 20 miles east of Brawley.
The drags, which began today and will continue through Saturday, are being sponsored by the Brawley-based Oil Mate Corp.
BLM Ranger Barry Ashworth said today the largest concentration of people is in the dune area, near Glamis. “The festival feeling is that we are up somewhat over last year,” he said, although an accurate count was to be taken by air today.
The BLM has stationed three to four rangers in Glamis on a 24-hour basis for the long weekend.
Earlier this week, the BLM estimated between 15,000 and 20,000 people would be using the Valley’s desert during the Thanksgiving holiday period.
As of this morning, there had been seven injury accidents in the dunes, most involving motorcycles and three-wheelers, Ashworth said.
30 years ago — CALEXICO — Developers of the Calexico Price Center may have been targeting Mexicali shoppers, but on Wednesday — when the center’s doors opened for the first time — they succeeded in luring shoppers from other Valley cities as well.
“There are a lot of really nice things here, a good selection, and good prices,” said Refugio Cervantes of El Centro, who left the mall with a smile and her arms loaded down with shopping bags filled to the brim.
Teodora Hernandez of Calipatria also was pleased.
“It’s very pretty,” she said of the 82,000-square-foot, peach-colored building at Hacineda and Ollie avenues. “And it doesn’t cost anything to get in. Across the street (at the Las Palmas swap meet) get charge you 75 cents just to get in.”
Although it resembles an indoor swap meet, developers of the $3 million Calexico Price Center prefer to call it “an indoor galleria mall,” since it is insulated and has air conditioning and heating.
“It’s a one-stop shopping center, with everything from clothing to electronics to gifts to toys... And it doesn’t cost anything to get in,” said George Zorb, one of four developers of the center.
He said the Price Center has been in the works since March 1988 and was constructed by Marchand Co. of Huntington Beach. The center has 60 individual stalls, with vendors coming from both sides of the border, as well as from the Los Angeles area.
Zorb said he expects about 80 percent of the center’s business to come from Mexicali shoppers.
Peter Ma, another partner, said the price center will open its own cafeteria in two weeks and will serve Mexican, American and Chinese food.
