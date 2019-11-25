50 years ago — The death of Judge Fred Kunzel of the U.S. District Court at San Diego probably will delay for several months the 160-acre limitation suit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice against the Imperial Irrigation District, IID officials said today.
Judge Kunzel was scheduled to hear the suit in February in San Diego after several months delay. He died of a heart attack Wednesday at his Point Loma home.
R.L. Knox Jr., IID legal adviser, said today he is not sure what the death of Kunzel will do to IID’s case, except “I imagine this will delay it several months.”
Knox explained to IID board of directors that when a case is filed it is assigned to a specific judge. “Now all his cases will have to be reassigned and the court will be even more shorthanded than before,” Knox said.
Carl Bevins, IID board chairman, reminded the board that the overworking of the district has been the reason for the many delays in the suit. Bevins said the district court, overloaded with criminal cases, has been unable to hear the scheduled civil cases.
R.F. Carter, IID general manager, mentioned that judgeships are filled by presidential appointment and that considering recent national headlines concerning appointments, it can be expected that candidates will be carefully screened — probably for several months.
“In addition,” said Knox, “the new judge may take as long as two or three months just to go through his files.”
The suit calls for a limitation for 160-acres for each individual farm owner or 320 acres for a husband and wife and would require the Imperial Irrigation District to shut off water from farms with higher acreages.
40 years ago — Nine new shops are open and three more are to open by the end of the month or early December at the new Plaza de Oro shopping center on South Imperial Avenue, El Centro. Two of the new businesses are eating places.
The $1.5 million shopping center will have its grand opening next Friday through Sunday, with all the new businesses participating, offering prizes and special events.
The center, the project of El Centro developer Kay Carter, is a 26,000-square-foot, two-story complex with mezzanine and distinctive bell tower with four-sided clock and cathedral chimes.
The center uses white slumpstone, red tile roof, carved wood stair railings, decorative painted tiles and wrought iron, and has two fountains, one in the south (shops) side of the center and one in the north side, occupied by professional suites. Contractor was Paul Box of Omni Development, La Mesa, which also built recent additions in the Valley Plaza Shopping Center.
The Plaza de Oro has 17 shops, 12 of which are already leased, and eight office suites, two already taken by Pathologists of I.V. and Southern Cities Escrow, with Cristy Trull as escrow officer.
30 years ago — There were just a half a dozen at first, then the crowd outside Mervyn’s Store, in El Centro, grew. By 7:45 a.m. about 75 restless shoppers were waiting to get their hands on the goods inside, thumbing through advertisements.
“Let’s storm the place,” kidded Jo Cummins of El Centro. Cummins, like shoppers everywhere today, wanted to get a head start on her Christmas shopping, though she didn’t know what exactly she wanted.
“I don’t know, some shirts,” she said vaguely.
Inside the store, clerks were making last-minute preparations. Some of them had come in at 5 a.m. to make sure all shelves were stocked. As zero hour approached, manager Carolyn Philipsen gave last-minute instructions before walking to the locked doors.
Louisa Fabella, one of the clerks, said she had been working with the receiving crew since 5 a.m. to bring in shipments of merchandise.
“It’s going to be fun,” Fabella said. “I love this, all these people.”
“Battle stations,” cried Kathy McNcear as Philipsen opened the store. The clerks braced themselves as the crowd poured in.
The scene at Mervyn’s was typical of stores throughout the Valley on this the day after Thanksgiving, traditionally the biggest shopping day of the year.
Department stores in El Centro opened earlier than usual with specials on many items to attract shoppers.
“This is one of our busiest days of the entire year,” Philipsen said. “Traditionally it is the kickoff for the Christmas season.”
Sears, at the other end of the mall, also opened at 8 a.m., said manager Sue Robertson.
Although Sears no longer has specials, sales have been brisk, she said.
“We opened at 8 (a.m.), but we were not bombarded,” Robertson said. However, sales “increased dramatically,” later in the morning, she said.
Across the street at Kmart, clerks had arrived at 5:30 a.m. to see that shelves were stocked, said manager Gene Daniels. Some had come in Thanksgiving evening to set up, he said.
“We want to improve our sales, so we have specials,” Daniels said.
By 8:30 a.m., all but two of the checkout counters were filled with customers.
A large crowd had been waiting outside the store before it opened at 7 a.m., he said.
