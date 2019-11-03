50 years ago — CALIPATRIA — One long pass play overshadowed a fine defensive display by the Calipatria Hornets Saturday night as coach Don Jones attempted to win his second Chaparral League game of 1969.
Four pass interceptions killed the Hornet offense and for the second straight week, Calipatria failed to score any points.
The Eagle Mountain Eagles did not dominate the game. However, Ricky Winn found Dan Kivisto on a 52-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter for a narrow 6-0 conference triumph.
Kivisto was a man in motion on the play. He circled right end and outraced two Hornet defensers. Winn lofted the ball and Kivisto ran under it as he streaked into the end zone.
Andrew Taylor and Richard Barros led a Hornet defense that allowed the Eagles only 80 yards rushing.
Taylor made one stop for a 6-yard loss. Barros stopped an Eagle back 6 yards behind the line of scrimmage and also recovered an Eagle Mountain fumble to halt a short drive.
The Eagles narrowly missed a second-quarter score when a pass from Winn to Bill Canada slipped off the receiver’s fingers in the end zone.
Eagle Mountain completed two of eight passes for 57 yards. The Hornets hit on seven of 18 attempts gaining 91 yards.
Steve Lyerly was the top Hornet receiver. The big end had 10 aerials tossed his way and latched onto five of them for 77 yards. The Eagles blocked Lyerly out of many pass plays.
“We knew they were going to block him,” Coach Jones said, “and we should have split him out on more plays.”
40 years ago — Now there are only three Muslims left in Imperial Valley. At one time, there were about 700.
“The story of my people is a saga,” said Niaz Mohamed, one of the three, “and it should be remembered for what my people contributed to the growth of the Valley. That’s why I’m telling it to you.”
He wiped a tear from his eyes.
“No, I’m not really sad,” he said. “But I feel very deeply about it.”
Niaz, now 83, knows the story of Islam, his religion, well and likes to talk about it. He goes back to the days when India was known as Hindustan and when, in the sixth century, Islam was born. He can tell you of the days when the British came and how, because of satyagraha, the Gandhi philosophy of passive resistance, independence was granted to the country which the British called India.
“When Islam came to our area, many people were converted,” Niaz continued. “And eventually, we insisted on a division of our country and got it. It was called Pakistan and later on, a part of it became Bangladesh.”
Many Muslims emigrated to America, and when Imperial Valley was opened up, both Hindus and Muslims were among the first settlers.
“This was in 1901/1902,” Mohamed said. “and I believe that at that time, there were 10 or 15 Hindus and Muslims here. In those days, we didn’t make a distinction between the two — they were just different religious. When the news of the development of the Valley spread, more and more people from India came here.”
Among them were Sikhs, members of a religion founded by a Hindu under Islamic influence. Mohamed called Sikhism a sect of the Hindus.
“I came to Imperial Valley on May 1, 1930,” he said. “There were about 2,000 people from India here, most of them farmers who had settled in the Northend. Among them were about 600 or 700 Muslims.”
Living in the Valley today, aside from Niaz Mohamed, are Shahab Din, 87, and Shah Mohamed, who is in his 60s.
“What happened?” Niaz said. “Many of my people died, others moved back to Northern California and some of them, when they got old, went back to Pakistan.”
30 years ago — Listeners trying to tune into radio station FM 99 are getting only static these days as the station has closed its doors.
Bennett Kaye, a disc jockey for the Imperial station, said a court-appointed bankruptcy trustee gave final paychecks to the four full-time and three part-time employees Wednesday and shut down the station at 104 W. Seventh St.
Kaye said the station went off the air Tuesday when the Imperial Irrigation District cut off its power for failure to pay the electric bill. IID spokeswoman Patricia Warren declined to comment because of client confidentiality.
“There was insufficient revenue to cover costs despite the efforts of a lot of people to get the money,” Kaye said.
Richard Green, the former owner of the station who is known to listeners as Elmo Richards, was not available for comment this morning. Green currently is working as a salesman at KECY-TV in El Centro, said office manager Linda Veretto.
Kaye said the federal bankruptcy court in San Diego sold the station for $255,000 at an auction Sept. 14. The court could not confirm the sale when contacted this morning.
