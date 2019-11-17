50 years ago — A $10.5 million bid to construct 15 miles of Interstate 8 freeway is under consideration by the state Department of Public Works.
The bid of the Matich-Maxwell-Dennis company of Colton of $10,460,466.50 was lowest of six bids submitted.
District engineer Jacob Dakema said that Interstate 8 will be extended 15 miles between route 111 southeast of El Centro and 1.6 miles east of the East Highline Canal, about 7 miles east of Holtville.
With the completion of this project, there will be continuous freeway from Crestwood to 7 miles west of Yuma, a total of 106 miles.
Four interchanges as well as overcrossing and other structures are included in the project.
40 years ago — It was to be the classic matchup between an excellent running offense and a sudden passing attack, but three interceptions against the latter proved to be Calexico’s downfall in its final regular season game against the Palo Verde Yellowjackets, 20-10.
Calexico Bulldog’s senior quarterback, Ricky Herrera, was found continually scrambling around trying to evade attacking ’Jackets and the constant pressure forced too many errant passes for the Bulldogs to end the season with a victory.
Still, Herrera passed for 215 yards Friday, the bulk of it to his year-long favorite target Andy Armenta. In fact, Armenta caught nine Herrera tosses for 190 yards.
But it wasn’t enough to halt the ground-hog Yellowjackets. Jo Jo White didn’t enjoy his best running night of Palo Verde, but he intercepted two key Herrera passes from his cornerback position.
Running back Robert Pride rolled up 111 yards and scored one touchdown to lead the Yellowjackets and spoil Calexico’s Homecoming Night.
In winning, Palo Verde scored touchdowns during their first possession in both the first and the second half.
The first came after a Calexico fumble less than two minutes into the game. Palo Verde quarterback Eddie Ramsey mixed inside handoffs to Pride and Lem Brock, which was capped by a 25-yard off-tackle run by Pride.
The drive ended when Brock barreled into the end zone from four yards out. He then attempted to kick the extra point, but it was wide right and the ’Jackets were ahead 6-0 quickly.
30 years ago — A private landfill that has upset neighbors complaining of odors emanating from the site has temporarily volunteered to stop accepting sewage sludge until a county permit is granted and state and county officials decide who is in charge.
“I called up the people in San Diego and told them there is a problem down here,” said Arthur Bagdasarian, co-owner of Mals Properties, which operates the Imperial County Sanitation Co. landfill east of the city of Imperial.
“Until the agencies get themselves straightened out with who the enforcement agency is and until the right thing is done, we will stop taking the sludge in as of (Thursday) and we will pursue with the two state agencies and the lead enforcement agency the right thing to do.”
Neighbors of the landfill, who have been marshalling forces to prevent I.C. Sanitation from receiving a conditional use permit from the county to increase the amount of waste dumped at the site, were pleased but cautious about Bagdasarian’s decision.
“I am both elated and very suspicious,” said Leo Gorman.
Gorman and his wife, Jean, have asked for an environmental impact report on the proposed increase.
“I do want to press them to request that an environmental impact report be done because it will never go with an environmental impact report,” Gorman said. “In fact, it will be closed down.”
The question of which agency enforces landfill regulations arose at a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday when officials learned that Mals had exceeded its permit by taking in approximately 250 tons of solid waste a day and 500 tons of sludge imported from San Diego. The company has applied for a permit to expand the amount of waste dumped at the site from 50 tons to 4,000 tons a day.
The supervisors have appointed the Environmental Health Services Division of the county Health Department as the local enforcement agency for solid waste the dump accepts from the cities of El Centro, Imperial and Calipatria. But, according to Tom Wolf, director of environmental services, the regional Water Quality Control Board has claimed jurisdiction over the sludge.
