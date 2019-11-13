50 years ago — Imperial Valley cotton farm leaders today are awaiting official confirmation of a report that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has turned down a request for a moratorium on the planting of cotton in the Valley during 1970.
Claude Finnell, county agricultural director, said he had talked today with Jerry Fielder, state agricultural director, who said that Wednesday Donald Brock, assistant to Secretary of Agriculture Clifford M. Hardin had discussed the cotton moratorium request.
Brock, it was understood, is seeking to determine the contents of a letter being prepared today for Secretary Hardin concerning the moratorium request.
The letter would be sent to Fielder since officially it was he who made the request for the cotton moratorium for the Imperial Valley.
The turndown, if such there is, is on the legality of paying cotton subsidies to Imperial Valley cotton growers during the 1970 years when they would raise no cotton if the moratorium were granted, subsidies which range between $5 million and $7 million a year.
Wesley Bisgaard of Holtville, who, with Finnell and Fielder, went to Washington, D.C., to make the moratorium request, said he talked with Fielder Wednesday and understood the request had been turned down.
Harold Green of the Imperial Valley Agricultural Conservation and Stabilization Service said today he also had been told by sources in Washington of the rejection.
The cotton moratorium proposal for 1970 by Imperial County farmers came from the Colorado River Cotton Growers Association and was predicated on the increasing difficulties of controlling pests in cotton this year.
Pests increased tremendously during July and August because of the excessive heat and humidity.
40 years ago — A Kmart corporate spokeswoman today said two proposed Valley projects are progressing smoothly despite persistent local reports that development of stores in Brawley and Calexico has been stalled because of land acquisition problems.
However, it appeared today that escrow closure deadlines had expired on at least some of the land under consideration for the developments.
Ann Wolff, director of publicity in Kmart’s Troy, Mich., headquarters, said today lease negotiations with the project’s developer, Di Julius-Joshi Associates, have been progressing and “we expect to have stores in both locations by late 1980.”
Ms. Wolff said if land acquisition problems were to stall the project, the issue would have come up in the negotiations.
“We don’t foresee any problems,” she added.
The Los Angeles-based developer has proposed to construct two Kmart shopping complexes in the Valley — one in conjunction with Calexico Industrial Park and the other just south of Brawley’s city limits.
Joshi could not be reached for comment today.
Nevertheless, the proposed Kmart store in Calexico appeared last week to have hit a snag when the developer failed to meet an Oct. 15 deadline on its escrow option.
In a letter dated Oct. 26 from the National Economic Development and Law Center, which is representing the Calexico Community Action Council to Safeco Title Insurance, the organization expressed disappointment that the developer had failed to meet the deadline, according to a report in the weekly newspaper Calexico Chronicle.
“Because of the continued strong commitment to development of Calexico Industrial Park,” Bradford Dewan, staff attorney for the National Economic and Law Center said. “We remain open and willing to consider any future proposals you may have for such developments.”
30 years ago — Two Navy fighter planes on a training mission Saturday dropped live bombs north of the Chocolate Mountain Impact Area, but it was not immediately known exactly where they fell or what happened when they hit the ground, a local Navy spokesman said.
According to Petty Officer Mike Ray of the Naval Air Facility El Centro, the planes almost certainly took off from the NAF. The bombs fell sometime in the early afternoon.
“Two A-6’s dropped live bombs, apparently outside of the restricted (bombing range),” Ray said. “I have no other details and the incident is under investigation.”
The areas immediately to the north of the impact range contain no incorporated communities but are popular for rock hunters, off-roaders and campers.
