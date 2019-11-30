50 years ago — GLAMIS — There’s a roar of well-tuned engines in this vicinity this weekend.
And there’s a smell of charcoal, and broiling steaks, and hamburgers and pork chops.
And there’s the smell of hot motor oil as hundreds of dune buggies and four-wheel-drive vehicles rev up for the 10th annual Thanksgiving Dune Buggy Meet in the famous sand dunes of Southern California.
In essence, this is a yearly test of what special hobbyists have come up with lately in the way of specialized motorized transport under adverse conditions of sand and wind.
There’s plenty of competition available for those looking for it.
Drag races in the dunes. Hill climbing. Comparison of construction techniques. Type of engine and balance.
These points and many more of pertinent interest to dune buggy “addicts” and motor enthusiasts throughout the country are there to study and observe.
For three days now, camper vehicles, auto-trailer rigs, individually driven rigs and auto-pulled trailers with tents in the trunk have been heading east and west to this one spot.
Many Thanksgiving weekend drivers have cursed a slow-moving rig in front of them — a rig with maybe a trailer containing a queer-looking contraption of tubular frame, engine and big, big wheels and tires on it.
And surmounting this whole conglomeration of metal and sparkplugs is a whip antenna with a little colored flag on top.
This ... for the uninitiated ... is a dune buggy.
It’s main purpose is to navigate the sand dunes of Southern California ... and sand dunes of major proportion wherever they’re found, whether it be California, Oregon, Ohio or Indiana, Michigan, Florida or where-have-you.
40 years ago — A farm labor camp to house migrant workers may sound like an old, worn-out idea nowadays, but David Ramirez thinks the supply for such an institution is a “big need for the people.”
So Ramirez is creating a camp where the old Danny Danenberg camp is located on Danenberg Road next to the Valley Nitrogen Producers plant in El Centro and with the help of Lydia Rivera, he hopes to improve on the old concept.
Ramirez is creating Camp Joe C. Ramirez, which he hopes to start leasing to employers within a week.
Joe Ramirez has been a labor contractor since 1934 and his son, David, said the labor contractor trade has been misrepresented by media accounts almost from the start as “an exploiter of the farm workers.”
And, indeed, a person unaware of migrant conditions may grimace at first glance when they see the barracks-like existence the laborers will live under at the camp.
“But we’ll be catering to the laborers from the interior of Mexico who normally live in slummy Mexicali hotels for $6 to $10 a day,” Ramirez said. “Some would otherwise be living in a crowded garage in some barrio. This will be much cheaper and much nicer.”
To make the camp a more attractive place for both the employers and the farm workers, the camp will use all the governmental agencies and programs available to assure that each farm worker can obtain education and counseling to improve his lot.
30 years ago — TIJUANA — A Mexican official today said earlier reports that Federal Judicial Police had shot down two drug smuggling airplanes over the Mexicali Valley were incorrect, although Mexico is deploying armed helicopters to intercept drug traffickers.
Miguel Angel Torres, press spokesman for the Judicial Police, said the helicopters have recently forced two planes to land near the Mexicali Valley and shot down one plane near the Texas border.
Three Colombian citizens on board the downed planes were taken into custody along with an undetermined amount of marijuana, Angel Torres said. No drugs were found in the two planes intercepted over the Mexicali Valley, and the five people on board were questioned and later released, he said.
Angel Torres told American newspapers Wednesday two planes had been shot down over the Mexicali Valley, but today he said that information was later found to be incorrect.
Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-45th District, today praised Mexico’s new policy to intercept and possibly shoot down planes suspected of carrying drugs into the United States, calling it “a necessary escalation” of the drug war.
John Palafoutas, a spokesman for Hunter, said the congressman this morning told Mexican Ambassador Gustavo Petricioli that he supports the new Mexican policy “as long as it’s taken prudently and that precaution is taken to protect civilians.
“It’s a necessary escalation if we’re going to stop drug planes from entering the U.S.,” Hunter said through Palafoutas.
However, Palafoutas said Mexican Attorney General Rafael Alvarez del Castillo told Hunter the Mexican government would “prefer not to shoot down aircraft.”
