50 years ago — IMPERIAL — One man was injured and 13 steers killed on Highway 86 just north of Imperial during the night.
The cattle had been wandering on the Highway after breaking through a series of barbed wire fences following a stampede. They were killed in four separate collisions with southbound vehicles.
The first happened at 1:20 p.m. when Tony Alarcon, 21, of El Centro, suddenly saw an animal loom in front of him. He hit and killed it and then smashed into three more, killing them. Alarcon was unhurt but his car was a total wreck.
Ten minutes later, Gloria Elaine Hilel, 23, of El Centro, sideswiped an animal and swerved off into a roadside ditch. The animal ran off. Miss Hilel was uninjured and her small imported car suffered moderate damage.
At 11:45 p.m., Air Force Sgt. Billy Ray Smith, 32, who is stationed at the Naval Air Facility in Seeley hit one steer and killed it then lost control of his car which smashed into another seven, killing them. The car was extensively damaged.
The last collision was at 5:10 a.m. when George Waldemar Hinckley, 47, of Pomona, hit and killed a steer with his furniture truck. The truck was damaged slightly.
The only person injured was Sgt. Smith, who, complained of a severe headache and a hurt back. He was taken to El Centro Community Hospital where he was treated and transferred to the dispensary at NAF.
The cattle belonged to the Clegg Cattle Co. and were being fattened by Floyd Reeves on his ranch in rural Imperial. This morning Mrs. Reeves said she knew of no reason why the animals had stampeded.
“But thank God,” she said, “that no one was badly hurt. You can always replace, cars and cattle, but not people.”
One of the fences torn down by the animals, according to Mrs. Reeves, was an especially stout one put up by the Division of Highways to keep animals off the limited access Highway 86.
Some of the cattle made their way into the Imperial city limits where police officers herded them into a vacant lot. One bull, however, took exception at being order around and charged after officer Jack Johnson. The latter ducked behind his police car. The bull then charged into that, denting it somewhat.
40 years ago — Paying football game officials per penalty yard marched off would have created some instant millionaires at Imperial High School Friday night.
Celebrating Homecoming and entertaining the Calipatria Hornets, Imperial’s Tigers found the flow of the game taken over and controlled by game officials. Imperial had four touchdowns called back and still won, 42-6.
Victory gives coach Bob Seevers and his varsity the 1979 Chaparral League championship. The Tigers Country lads ended pennant play with a spotless 4-0 record.
Decisions by game officials cost the Tigers 157 yards in penalties, 60 in one quarter. Calipatria was charged with 134 yards, 54 in one 12-minute span.
Calipatria scored the game’s first points, but it was clear before halftime which club would win. Imperial held a 21-6 lead after two quarters.
Imperial’s Ken Jackson caught two touchdown aerials, each covering 60-plus yards. Penalties nullified each.
Jackson made another big catch on an Imperial scoring drive. Slammed to the ground after the reception, the Tiger receiver left the game with a knee injury.
Hard-hitting was apparent from start to finish. Calipatria came to Imperial with 16 variety players, still the Hornets refused to knuckle under before the Tigers.
Hal Duncan’s forces have been depleted by a walkouts and injuries. The Calipatria coaches used all available talent, most players going both ways.
Calipatria managed 79 yards rushing and 72 yards on pass completions against the Imperial defense. The Tiger secondary picked off four Hornet pass attempts.
30 years ago — MEXICALI — Federal judicial police this week seized more than three quarters of a ton of Mexican-grown marijuana they believe was destined for the United States, officials said.
One suspect was killed by police and six others, all Mexican nationals, were taken into custody.
The raids, which took place Tuesday in Mexicali and San Luis Rio Colorado, also netted several high-powered weapons, nearly $300,000 in U.S. currency and seven vehicles.
“We believe the marijuana was on its way to the United States,” said Federal Judicial Police Agent Jose Manuel Estrada. The drugs had been harvested in the Mexican states of Sinaloa and Guerrero, he said.
Estrada said the Mexicali raids took place Tuesday afternoon in a residence at Colonia Industrial section.
Police found 660 pounds of packaged marijuana, $285,725 in U.S. currency, three vehicles and 21 high-powered weapons, including AK-47 assault rifles, Uzi machine guns and sawed-off shotguns, he said.
Jorge Luis Castro Jimenez, was shot and killed by police, while two others were taken into custody.
The San Luis raid took place Tuesday morning at a residence on Avenida Reforma Agraria between 12th and 13th streets in that city’s Colonia Mezquital district.
Estrada said that raid netted 935 pounds of marijuana, two rifles and four vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.