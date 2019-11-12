50 years ago — How eagerly is the local daily newspaper awaited in the homes of Imperial Valley?
You should have been in this office Monday afternoon.
Newspapers sometimes have problems, too. In this case it was a nervous brass bearing which became “up tight” as Monday’s edition was being rolled.
The bearing overheated, crystalized and virtually welded itself to the shaft which powers the folder on the big rotary press. No folder, no press, no newspapers.
Five hours later, the immoveable bearing had been moved by dint of muscle, sledges and chisels. A new bearing had been installed and the press was running full tilt again. But the newspaper was late.
By 4:30 p.m. the office telephones began ringing, every phone in the building, circulation — where most such calls would ordinarily go — newsroom, display and classified advertising and even composing and pressrooms.
Newsboys, waiting also for the papers to roll off the press so they could deliver them, scattered about the building to help field the calls.
The questions were all the same.
“I haven’t received my newspaper yet. Why?”
Newspapers historically have gone out through blizzards, earthquakes, tornadoes, floods and wars. Perhaps it is a commentary on the wholesomeness of Imperial Valley’s winter climate — most of the time — which prompted one anxious reader to observe.
“Well, I thought because it was raining that perhaps we wouldn’t get a paper today.”
How eagerly is that daily newspaper anticipated by the waiting reader?
Well, you should have been in this newspaper office about 5 o’clock Monday.
40 years ago — The Imperial Valley College Arabs scored three touchdowns in a 1:48 span Saturday night to crush the visiting Victor Valley College Rams, 29-10.
Desert Conference football action at Imperial saw the Rams hold a 10-0 halftime lead. Gary Kollenborn’s Arabs won it with a 23-point burst in the final quarter.
Victory gives the Arabs a chance to tie for the DC championship. IVC stands 2-1 in conference play and ends the regular campaign this weekend in Oceanside.
The Arabs will be playing the MiraCosta Spartan (1-2). College of the Desert (3-0) goes against Mt. San Jacinto College (2-1) at Hemet on the same evening.
IVC needs a win over MiraCosta, while the MSJ Eagles upset the COD Roadrunners. The wins would leave IVC, MSJ and COD tied for the championship (3-1).
The Arabs showed slight signs of overconfidence Saturday night as play opened against the VVC Rams. IVC didn’t produce much offense until after the halftime break.
Kollenborn’s halftime talk had the right effect on his players. IVC controlled the game in the second half and knocked out the Rams with a torrid display of passing.
Quarterback Raul Salgado and a crew of talented receivers engineered the comeback. Salgado completed passes for 124 yards on nine of 15 strikes after intermission.
Four of the 14 completions by Salgado in the game resulted in touchdowns. The Calexico High School graduate has completed 10 touchdowns passes in 1979.
30 years ago — Groundwater is by definition hidden away from sight underneath layers of rock and soil, but it has not been out of the minds of county and Imperial Irrigation District officials for the past two weeks.
In attempting to settle a lawsuit filed by the Coachella Valley Water District, the IID has tentatively agreed to cooperate in developing groundwater basin in eastern Imperial County.
But the county Planning Department has questioned the agreement because state law gives counties the responsibility for planning the use and development of natural resources, including groundwater. As a result, the Board of Supervisors two weeks ago asked the IID Board of Directors to remove the groundwater section from a proposed settlement agreement.
Despite a lengthy explanation from two IID directors and General Manager Charles Shreves, that position was reaffirmed last week.
“We and our county counsel really see no reason for them to have that in there,” said Supervisor Abe Seabolt.” The water ... belongs to the people of Imperial County, and we don’t know why it’s in there.”
IID attorney John Carter explained that the groundwater clause, known as article five, came out of negotiations between the Metropolitan Water District, Palo Verde Irrigation District, Coachella and IID aimed at allaying Coachella’s fears that the IID-MWD water transfer agreement could reduce the availability of Colorado River water to the Coachella Valley.
The groundwater basin was initially seen as a possible source of water to ensure Coachella had enough water even in dry years, Carter said. MWD later agreed to provide the water to protect Coachella, but MWD maintained its interest in the Imperial County aquifer, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.