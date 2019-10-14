50 years ago — Leslie Dowe, chairman of the Imperial County Board of Supervisors, said this morning that the board “had no intention” of adhering to a recommendation to phase out the Imperial General Hospital by Jan. 1, 1970.
Dowe’s statement came in response to two reports submitted to the board and Roy Cooper administrative officer by the Comprehensive Health Planning Association of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
The CHPA found that the hospital was “too costly an operation to continue,” and recommended that it be phased out by Jan. 1, 1970, and replaced by a Countywide District General Hospital.
In a prepared statement, Roy Cooper, administrative officer, said that the “the board has not taken, and does not intend to take, any action in regard to General Hospital based upon the incomplete and deficient data as submitted in the report.
“The board will continue to analyze county operational procedures and functions in all departments in order to obtain the maximum effectiveness of funds allocated for such services as the county is required to provide,” he concluded.
40 years ago — CLOSE ENCOUNTERS — A lot of strange sightings have been reported from the desert floor, usually from mescal-crazed minds returning from lost evenings in Mexicali.
(These sightings are normally accompanied by a cold sweat and occasional levitation and the steering wheel seems to come alive).
But one night within the first several years of the Imperial Valley’s infancy, a lot of sober people reported an odd sight indeed. Keep in mind that air flight had not yet been pioneered.
An account of the spooky evening in The Brawley News opened like this:
“Imperial Valley needs no press agent. The wonders that happened within its bounds are almost beyond the power of imagination.
“The latest is an airship story, but not only is the man who first discovered the flying craft of undoubted veracity and excellence of character, but the machine has been seen by several other parties on different occasions and what was a previously unexplained phenomenon in Brawley is now believed to have been the same airship.”
Silsbee swine farmer J.A. Jackson, it seems, was driving a herd of hogs to Imperial that night when a bright light bore down on him from the heavens.
Started, he watched it closely until he could make out the design of an airship, which he said measured about 70 feet in length, with a searchlight in front and several other lights aboard.
He said the machine was propelled by wings alone and it rose and fell as the wings flapped like a gigantic bird. There was no balloon attachment, he said, as was usually the case with airships in those days.
Jackson ran to the closest home, belonging to W.E. Wisle, and woke him up in time to see the mysterious light.
At about the same time, H.E. Allatt, Imperial postmaster, was awakened by a bright light shining into his room. Allatt got up to investigate the possibility that the light was caused by a fire, but no fire was found.
Several days earlier, many Brawley residents had called the sheriff’s office to report a bright light that appeared to be hovering over the mountains in the Valley’s northwest portion.
Several days later, a railroad station agent and a carpenter’s gang foreman one afternoon saw what appeared to be a huge, white bird hovering over the sand hills east of El Centro, about 5 miles away.
A number of ranchers, irrigating their fields at night, also saw the bright object.
The Brawley News made an attempt to help out the mystified citizens.
“The only feasible explanation of the case,” it offered, “is that some inventor from the coast has been testing the airship in an extended run and chose the comparative solitude of the desert at night as a favorable place for a trial.”
30 years ago — Officials from El Centro Elementary School District and McCabe Elementary School District have joined forces to ask the city, county and community to help in the planning of future school sites to alleviate overcrowded classrooms.
“We want the community to become aware of a growing problem, which is the number of students entering into our schools and the lack of organized planning,” said Jack Hill, superintendent of El Centro Elementary School District. “Now is the time to begin to plan where schools and parks ought to be.
“We are not debating growth versus non-growth,” added Hill. “Growth is happening. We need to control the growth and not have the growth control us.”
Hill and George Blek, superintendent of McCabe Elementary School District, said the community also needs to plan at least 10 years ahead for recreational facilities as well as schools.
