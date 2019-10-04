50 years ago — The 1969 Imperial Valley League football race may be a mighty show of offensive strength so far as Hal McNaughton’s Brawley Wildcats indicated Friday night against Kofa.
Brawley scored three touchdowns against the Arizona club after scoring only that many in their first two pre-league games.
It was a bad night for the Kings. They saw one touchdown drive die and a second, which may have produced a tie, ended with a pass completion turning into a lost fumble.
McNaughton’s Wildcats scampered to an early 16-0 lead, then added a fourth quarter touchdown and escaped with a 22-14 triumph.
The Wildcats have a 2-1 pre-league record. They open IVL play next Friday against the tough Palo Verde Yellowjackets, Brawley visiting Blythe.
Offensively, the Wildcats displayed the wares of Joe Padilla and Fernando Ortiz against Kofa. Padilla unloaded two touchdown passes. Ortiz scored twice for the winners.
End Charles Sellers had the game’s top play, a leaping catch of one Padilla pass for a Wildcat touchdown.
Vel Taylor, Louie Lopez and Steve Jack were defensive standouts. They led a charge which gave up 287 yards but throttled the Kofa attack on two scoring drives.
Mark Weisner scored once for Kofa on a sneak. He passed to Gary Steen for the second touchdown.
Ortiz led the Brawley rushing attack, gaining 101 yards on 15 carries. Padilla passed for 140 yards and rushed for 36 more. Taylor and David Willingham added 39 yards to the winning total.
40 years ago — The Imperial Irrigation District turned up 40 megawatts of power designed to keep the air conditioners going for the next five years while the district searches for other power sources.
The district Board of Directors Tuesday approved a 10-page contract with the Arizona Electric Power Cooperative Inc., an Arizona corporation which will sell 40 megawatts to the IID on a five-year basis.
“This will solve some of our problems while we’re looking for other sources,” said board Chairman Bill Condit.
“What we’re doing essentially, is buying into the plant for the next five years,” said Rufus Ogilvie, IID power department manager.
Meanwhile, the board deferred a recommendation by the district staff to set up the machinery for a power rate increase, based on the findings of a consultant study.
“I urge the board to give serious consideration to adjusting rates as recommended by Jones-Tillson and Associates as an interim measure to meet the projected 1980 deficit,” said Donald Twogood, IID general manager.
30 years ago — The Imperial Valley could be left without enough water to meet its own needs due to inconsistencies in the water transfer agreement between the Imperial Irrigation District and the Metropolitan Water District, a battery of attorneys told the IID Board of Directors on Tuesday.
Attorneys David Osias, Lee Kapaloski and Dallin Jensen, hired by a group of farmers known as Imperial Valley Water Users for Fairness, outlined this and other concerns during a 90-minute session prior to the regularly scheduled board meeting.
In an effort to resolve what he described as five general areas of concern, group spokesman John Kuhn asked for meetings between the group’s attorneys, and those representing IID and MWD.
“We would like to ask the board to tell Metropolitan Water District that we are happy to have an agreement ... but that it needs to be repaired and finished because as we see it this agreement is not finished...,” Kuhn said.
Following the meeting, IID board members agreed they would try to resolve the group’s questions, but they cautioned that MWD might not be willing to renegotiate all the points raised by the group.
Primary among these is the water users’ position that the existing contract, under which MWD would finance conservation projects in the Imperial Valley in exchange for use of the water conserved, forces the IID to assume too much liability for economic and environmental damage that might be caused by the transfer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.