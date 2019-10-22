50 years ago — Stressing the urgent need for a roadway linking Imperial and Riverside counties, the local highways committee Tuesday submitted its request to improve Route 86, providing a north-south route in the county comparable to Interstate 8, to representatives of the California Chamber of Commerce.
“Highway 86 is a major need in the area and has been for many years,” said David Pierson, county director of public works.
To provide this emphasis, the local highways group placed priority in its suggestions on the need for improving a 47.2-mile portion of Route 86 from Riverside County line, through Kane Springs to Brawley.
As planned, the road would extend to the Coachella Valley, eventually connecting Imperial and Riverside counties and Coachella Valley.
Recommendations presented to the chamber will be reviewed and then send to the California Department of Highways. As explained by Max Gillis, chairman of the state Chamber of Commerce highway projects committee, recommendations are informal with no official status, but they “work because citizens make them work.”
Explaining priorities given to highway projects throughout the state, Jacob Dekema, district engineer of the state department of highways, said, “Funds now are going by necessity into Interstate 8 projects.” He added the department plans to begin as soon as possible on Route 86 construction.
40 years ago — Celeste Cantu, a former Calexico planning director, has been appointed to the board of directors of the California Housing Finance Agency by Gov. Edmund G. Brown Jr.
Cantu, 24, is housing director of the Imperial Valley Coordinated Housing Authorities in Brawley and replaces R. “Gordy” DeNecochea, who resigned from the board to take a job in Sacramento.
The Housing Finance Committee “acts as a bank or savings and loan,” according to Cantu. It sells bonds to finance low-income housing projects.
The committee’s job is to review proposals for loans, she said. The committee meets once a month. Ms. Cantu will retain her job with the Brawley office.
She was among three persons appointed to the board statewide by the governor. Others include William Dodd of Los Angeles and William P. Kruer of La Jolla.
30 years ago — Ben Brown, a senior fullback who was crowned Homecoming king at halftime, scored the first and last touchdowns for the Brawley High football team in their game against Indio Friday night; but in between Indio took advantage of Wildcat turnovers to score four times and win, 25-15.
What could have been an excellent game to watch, became a painfully disorienting affair. While the officials did not affect the outcome, they did frustrate players, coaches and fans with an incessant barrage of penalty flags. For most of the game, they dominated the action, denying either team a chance to gather any momentum.
Bu the game’s end, the officials had thrown more than 40 yellow hankies; 31 that were actually assessed, six that were declined and four that were offsetting. The zebras accounted for 307 yards, 171 against Indio and 138 vs. Brawley. At least one was waved off against the Indio bench, and there were four consecutive plays without a flag ... once.
Brawley took an early 7-0 lead following an Indio fumble on its first possession that Martin Skipper recovered on the Rajah 36-yard line.
With sophomore Michael Walker running, and with penalty flags a-flying, Brawley drove to the Indio 1 where Brown plunged in off right tackle following the blocks of George Ledon and Vance Taylor. Ledon added the point after.
Then the Wildcats decided to self-destruct a bit and get banged up a lot.
“Our kids played tough,” a dejected Steve Cato said. “We played tough, but this is the toughest that (Indio) have played all year. At least that’s what their coach said.”
