50 years ago — A large “E.C.” was burned into the grass on the Brawley Union High School campus early this morning, police reported.
Police also found a wooden simulated gravestone nearby with the following inscription: “Epitaph. They played hard, they played their best, but in the end the Spartans laid them to rest.”
The burned grass and “gravestone” were found by police shortly after midnight east of the school library. Gasoline was used to set the fire, police said.
The varsity football teams of El Centro and Brawley play tonight at Warne Field in Brawley.
40 years ago — The bulk of the out-of-county force of building inspectors has left the area for their own jobs in San Diego and other cities.
The systematic check of buildings and residences in El Centro has turned up damage of nearly $8 million.
But despite the drastic cut in manpower from a week ago, the city is still inspecting residences as homeowners call in concerned about their dwellings.
William Jones, building and housing director, says the city continues to get numerous calls from residents reporting damage and wanting their homes checked.
The fears of homeowners being evacuated seems to have been alleviated by the assurance that federal and state fund are now being made available for earthquake-related damage.
Most of what homeowners should look for before calling for an inspector in pretty obvious.
According to inspectors Art Logan of National City and Leonard Hansel of Chula Vista, dwellings that have sagging walls, new structural cracks or any kind of loose bricks should be inspected.
Both inspectors were among the two dozen out-of-county structural engineers that were brought into the city during the systematic building check.
They also warned that residents with heavy roofs, like Spanish title should look closely for any ceiling sagging.
And just repairing a few loose bricks with mortar might not be enough.
Further undetected damage might have occurred and could cause problems in subsequent earthquakes.
30 years ago — Imperial Irrigation District attorneys on Tuesday agreed to meet in with attorneys for a local water users group to iron out any ambiguities that may exist in the IID’s water transfer agreement with the Metropolitan Water District.
Attorney Ed Clyde, a water law specialist hired by the IID, said he reviewed the agreement and found no ambiguities, but he will review the concerns expressed by attorneys for the Imperial Valley Water Users for Fairness to see if they have found areas that need to be clarified.
David Osias and Lee Kapalosky, attorneys for the water users group, have both said portions of the contract need to be clarified before the deal is implemented.
“I don’t think we’ve got a lot of ambiguities in the deal,” Clyde said.
Any problems that maybe discovered should be remedied with an addendum to the existing contract and not with letters of clarification between the IID and MWD, Clyde said. Osias and Kapalosky also said the board should incorporate clarifications in an addition to the existing contract. If there is a problem in the future, the contract itself will be easier to interpret than such letters, they agreed.
IID attorney John Carter had earlier presented a letter from MWD clarifying language relating to water storage agreements as one way to solve some of the water users concerns about the contract.
Clyde said his review shows that the existing contract is extremely favorable to Metropolitan, but it offers adequate protections for the IID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.