50 years ago — Paving Contractor William H. Raley of El Centro was arrested this morning on a Grand Jury indictment charging him with three felony counts involving billings to the state Division of Highways.
Raley appeared voluntarily in Superior Court to surrender himself about 9:15 a.m. after learning of the indictments. He was accompanied by his attorney, Louis A. Plourd of El Centro.
Plourd requested and obtained an Oct. 17 arraignment date. His client was immediately freed on cash bail amounting to $2,500.
Details of the charges against Raley will not be made public until the transcript of the Grand Jury investigation is placed in the court record when the court proceedings begin.
District Attorney James Hamilton, who was appearing in behalf of the office of the State Attorney General, who will prosecute the case, said this morning that the Grand Jury had been meeting for three days to hear evidence before handing down the indictment.
The indictment charges Raley with having presented “false and fraudulent claims in bills, accounts and vouchers,” on three separate occasions, one of them covering activities in June and July, 1968; another in February and March, 1969, and a third in March and April, 1969.
40 years ago — The county is finally going to get the bilingual psychiatric services that it has desperately needed.
But that stride forward is not enough to solve the problems plaguing the department or its embattled director, Dr. John Campton. For the second time in two weeks both were the subject of an executive session Tuesday.
That angry session followed Compton’s victory on the bilingual psychiatrist.
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday followed Compton’s recommendation and agreed to contract a Spanish-speaking psychiatrist in San Diego to work with the program one 10-hour day a week.
Approval came even though some supervisors were less than overjoyed at the price, which will be almost twice what the county currently pays psychiatrists.
Dr. Jesus Sanchez will be contracted to work with the county as of Nov. 1 at an hourly rate of $50. Currently, psychiatrists get $30 an hour. However, Sanchez will not get mileage or any other county benefits.
Compton said the program desperately needs a Spanish-speaking psychiatrist because more than 50 percent of the clients are bilingual. Moreover, all of the reviews of the program have stated the program needs to offer bilingual psychiatric services.
He added that Dr. Raymond Reedy, the mental health program chief, agreed with the need for a Spanish-speaking psychiatrist.
30 years ago — Humbert Hernandez overcame a strong second-set challenge from Dan Williams to score a 6-0, 7-5 victory in the open singles finals of the three-day Imperial Valley College Alumni Association tournament Sunday at Central High’s Dickerson Courts.
Hernandez earned his spot in Sunday’s finals by defeating Choppy Gonzalez in his semifinal match, 6-4, 6-2, while Williams defeated Danny Shaw, 6-4, 7-5, in the other semifinal.
Meanwhile, in the men’s A singles final, Mauricio Calderon emerged victorious with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Tom Smith.
Both Calderon and Smith had to go three sets to earn their finals berths. Calderon defeated Mike Cox, 3-6, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5, in the other semifinal.
