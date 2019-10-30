50 years ago — A plan to make a “substantial investigation” of an immigrant’s sponsor before permitting him to enter the United States was discussed by county representatives in a meeting Wednesday.
“Presently, there is no check to see if a potential immigrant’s sponsor is on welfare or able to take care of the immigrant if he’s out of work,” explained County Welfare Director Mrs. Florence Kinloch.
She added a process in Sacramento can determine by computer within three minutes if a person is receiving aid from any California county.
To identify sponsors on aid, George K. Rosenberg, Southern California district director of the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service, suggested the county Board of Supervisors request a list of potential immigrants and their sponsors from the American Consul in Mexico. Then the welfare department can send the list to Sacramento for a check of their welfare status.
40 years ago — “Daisy Duke” of the CBS television series “Dukes of Hazzard” will serve as grand marshal of the Brawley Cattle Call Parade.
“Daisy Duke” is actually Catherine Bach — actress, dancer, musician and horsewoman.
“We are delighted that Catherine Bach will bring Daisy to our parade,” stated Ron Smith, parade chairman. “She joins a long list of headline personalities who have served as grand marshal during the past 22 years.”
Miss Bach was born in Ohio, raised in South Dakota and now lives in Malibu. She has appeared in such movies as “The Widow,” starring Leslie Caron; “The Midnight Man” with Burt Lancaster; “Thunderbolt and Lightfoot” with Clint Eastwood and “Hustle” with Burt Reynolds.
Miss Bach will be one of approximately 2,500 persons who will appear in the parade, billed as one of the largest western parades in the United States. More than 30,000 persons are expected to watch the event along the two-mile route.
30 years ago — Pieces of a 15-foot globe that Harding Elementary School students in El Centro have been working on for eight years lay scattered on the ground in front of the school Monday after it was destroyed by vandals over the weekend.
“Apparently someone took a baseball bat or heavy stick,” said Principal Fred Rooney. “It doesn’t break easy.”
The school acquired the plastic globe eight years ago from Union 76 oil company. With the help of sixth grade teacher Doug Evers, students have illustrated the globe by drawing longitude and latitude lines and coloring in the countries of the world.
“It has been broken before and we have repaired it,” said Evers. “I’m afraid this time it is beyond repair.
“It’s distressing for the kids who have put time into it over the years,” he added. “It was a good project, the kids got something out of this.”
Evers said he wasn’t sure if the school would try to acquire another globe and start over again.
“I’m so disgusted,” said Rooney. “Why would people do this?”
The school was also hit by burglars two weekends ago, said Rooney. He said someone broke into the school and took two video cassette recorders and a tape recorder and destroyed a computer by dropping it on the ground.
