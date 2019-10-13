50 years ago — HOLTVILLE — First prize in the editorial cartoon contest sponsored by this newspaper was awarded to David Garcia, 16, a Holtville High School senior and son of Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert C. Garcia.
Judges for the contest, chose Garcia’s cartoon to represent the newspaper’s editorial stand on the upcoming Imperial Valley College tax override. The cartoon was published Thursday together with an editorial recommending passage of the override.
Garcia said he entered the contest almost by accident. “My mother happened to see the notice in the newspaper. If she hadn’t pointed it out to me, I would have missed it and never have entered.”
He is a lifelong Holtville resident, a member of the Holtville High School Vikings’ football team (his third year) and the school drama club. He also attends St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Garcia, who has shown an interest in art most of his life, according to his parents, currently is contributing his talent as a staff artist on the high school yearbook (Mirage) team.
He said the art work he has admired most have been the output of the Walt Disney Productions studio with its clean, attractive appearances and the witty, pungent editorial cartoons of Bill Mauldin, regularly carried in this newspaper.
40 years ago — The Imperial Tigers wasted little time gathering touchdowns against CETYS of Mexicali Friday night and a skinflint Imperial defense zeroed the Zorros en route to a 40-0 victory in Tiger Country.
After halfback Carlton Smith flew 45 yards for a Tiger touchdown after the first 40 seconds of play in the game, it looked rather hopeless for the listless Border neighbors, who couldn’t get untracked after last week’s tough loss to Calexico High.
After Smith’s touchdown run, defensive back Jose Garcia recovered a CETYS fumble on their first play of the game on the CETYS 19-yard line. From there, Smith snuck the ball 7 yards closer and quarterback Hector Diaz barreled in for the second Tiger TD in the first two minutes of play.
Diaz kicked the extra point again (his kick was perfect after the first touchdown), and Imperial had an early 14-0 lead.
The Tigers scored another touchdown in the first quarter — in fact, it ended the opening stanza.
This one was set up by a 10-yard gainer by Diaz and 25 yards worth of penalties against CETYS on one play. Diaz then found Ken Jackson in the end-zone and plunked a scoring pass to him.
30 years ago — The state Water Resources Control Board on Thursday warned the Imperial Irrigation District that delays in implementing its water conservation program could result in outside intervention.
And today, a group known as Imperial Valley Water Users for Fairness began circulating petitions aimed at forcing the IID to delay implementation of an agreement with the Metropolitan Water District designed to finance that conservation. The group has asked the IID to renegotiate portions of the contract it believes are unfair.
But Ralph Menvielle, a spokesman for I.V. Water Users, said the group’s demands should have no bearing on the position of the state water board.
The IID already has begun to implement projects at its own expense that will save more than 20,000 acre-feet of water by July 1, 1991, the first deadline set by the state board in a water conservation order issued last year, Menvielle said.
“We’re not stopping the conservation,” Menvielle said. “The conservation will continue to go on from day one. Where it’s stopped is on the agreement.”
Menvielle continued. “The No. 1 position of the Imperial Valley Water Users for Fairness has always been that our objective is to save 100,000 acre-feet of water by 1994, and that is still our goal.”
IID Director Bill Condit conceded that the district might be able to save 20,000 acre-feet of water without the MWD agreement, but he added that the state board is more concerned with the overall program than interim deadlines. Without either raising water rates or implementing the MWD agreement, the IID will not have the funds to meet the 1994 deadline, Condit said.
