50 years ago — It was jungle night at Imperial. The band drummed out a rhythm, the fans growled and Holtville’s Vikings went home slightly clawed as the Imperial Tigers remained the only undefeated football team in the Imperial Valley by walking off with a 20-0 decision in the season opener for both clubs in Chaparral League play.
The first Imperial touchdown came with 2:18 remaining in the first quarter with Wade Thompson bucking over from 3 yards out. The drive had started from the Imperial 48 with the biggest gains coming on a 15-yard face mask penalty against the Vikings and a 22-yard pass from quarterback Doug Cox to halfback Randy Taylor.
The second touchdown came with 55 seconds remaining in the third quarter as Valley scoring leader Troy Stevens swept right end for 7 yards. This drive started from the Imperial 46 and again was helped along by a 15-yard face mask penalty against Holtville, which gave the Tigers a first and 10 at the Viking 30. Shortly afterward, Cox carried for another first down on the Viking 18. The other gains were short ones punched out by Thompson, Cox and Stevens.
The final touchdown drive started at the Imperial 45-yard line. James Lydick was in at quarterback and fumbled but recovered with the loss of 1 yard. He pitched to Stevens, who went 7 yards to the Holtville 49. This set the stage for the biggest play of the night. Thompson took the ball, broke over right tackle, cut back to the middle, and rambled 49 yards for the touchdown.
40 years ago — Since the two “young guys” were going “that way” anyway, they said they would “take off the trash,” explained a spokesman for a Vista crop-dusting firm.
“That way” was the county chemical container dump at the Holtville Air Strip, and the “trash” was pesticide chemical containers which may or may not have been empty.
The destination of the containers was revealed Tuesday after at least two of the containers blew out of a 3-foot-by-3-foot hole in one of the iron “cage” trucks.
Two San Diego county freeways were blocked for up to an hour while the California Highway cleared the containers from the highways.
Local county officials express surprise that the trucks were en route to drop their containers in Imperial County.
A county ordinance forbids dumping any out-of-county waste, even relatively safe garbage, in the county.
There are stiff regulations about dumping chemical containers at the county’s four special chemical container dumps.
The containers must be rinsed and rendered useless (holes punched in the bottom) before they can be dumped, according to the county agricultural commissioner’s office.
The drivers of two trucks registered to Mid-Continent, a helicopter crop-dusting company in Vista, were stopped shortly after 1:30 p.m. just east of Ocotillo.
The drivers were held until the chemical, Dithane M-22, a fungicide used for tomato rot, was identified, and the drivers secured the load. The fungicide requires careful handling but, is not considered highly toxic.
CHP said the drivers told them they were taking the chemicals to the county dump at the Holtville Air strip.
CHP Patrolman Bob Enders said this morning that the CHP suspects now the drivers were taking the containers to the rural dump because it was closed and unsupervised.
Each county chemical dump is open only two days each month, according to David Pierson, county public works director.
“We want to know why they didn’t take it to the Otay Mesa dump. It was much closer,” Enders said.
30 years ago — The first grant of mineral rights in wilderness study area in California will be given to the U.S. Gypsum company for mining on 150 acres of public land in western Imperial County.
According to the Bureau of Land Management staff, which has proposed that the land near Fish Creek Mountain become a wilderness area, drilling samples indicate the presence of a valuable commercial deposit of gypsum” on the property, which adjoins an existing U.S. Gypsum quarry.
Although the land will not technically be sold to U.S. Gypsum, BLM plans to grant a patent that would give the company all “surface and underground rights” for a per-acre fee.
The area was designated a wilderness study area in 1980, but the company filed eight mining claims on the land in 1983 and 1986. Final designation as a wilderness area rests with Congress.
“A WSA is basically an area that was identified as having the minimum qualities for a wilderness area as specified in the Wilderness Act of 1964,” said Lynn Watkins, BLM wilderness specialist in El Centro.
Watkins said designation as a wilderness study area, however, did not preclude “mineral entry” onto the land. Mining is prohibited in wilderness areas.
