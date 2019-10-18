50 years ago — Capt. Simpson Evans Jr., United States Navy, who takes over command of the Naval Air Facility this afternoon predicted Wednesday that the Valley facility would expand “because of the population pressure in Southern California.”
Because the urban sprawl near Los Angeles is affecting the Marine air base at El Toro, the new skipper explained, “El Centro will be called on for more support than in the past.” While he said that he did not intend to indicate that El Toro was to be closed down—and there have been repeated rumors to that effect — some of the planes and fleet support facilities now located there are to be moved to Yuma.
This, he said, would mean that the Valley NAF would be responsible for many of the gunnery and other training and support efforts now based at Yuma.
Capt. Evans, who took over command from Capt. Henry M. Kosciusko in ceremonies at the base at 2 pm. today, is considered one of the Navy’s top officers experts. His last command was of the Fleet Work Study Group, Pacific, composed of 18 officers and 95 CPOs.
The organization, Capt. Evans explains, was aimed at “finding better ways to use men, money and material, the application of American industrial techniques to the Navy. “You could say that we were efficiency experts.”
40 years ago — The now-leaning County General Services Building is one of the major problem spots concerning the county in the aftermath of the violent earthquake that hit the Valley Monday.
The building, once believed to be earthquake proof, settled about 18 inches after the quake measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale jolted the Valley. And officials watching the building believe the aftershocks are causing still more damage and settling.
While watching apprehensively as the six-story structure continues to crumble, the Board of Supervisors is trying to salvage as much of the county equipment in it as possible without getting anyone hurt or killed in the process.
At the same time, the supervisors are fearful of anyone getting near the building because of the liability to the county if the 8-year-old structure should collapse.
And further down the road, the supervisors are becoming concerned about reports that state and federal inspectors now believe the badly sagging facility can be repaired instead of rebuilt.
The structural engineers who toured the shaky building Wednesday said it would cost only $3 million to fix, considerably less than the $7 million it would cost to raise and rebuild.
The facility cost only $2 million to build in 1971.
30 years ago — CALEXICO — It hasn’t been often that the Calexico High boys’ and girls’ cross country teams have swept Coachella Valley in a Desert Valleys League dual meet. But it happened on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs’ boys defeated the Arabs, 26-31, by winning three of the first four places. The Calexico girls’ dual meet winning streak reached 30 with a 16-46 victory.
Harvey Martinez was the overall winner in the boys race, covering the 3-mile course on Meadows Road in 15:34, and teammate Edgar Cota finished third at 16:17.
But coach Elmer Belcher said the key to winning the race was the performance of the next two finishers: Manuel Tabarez (16:33) in fourth and Juan Villegas (17:22) in sixth. For Tabarez, it was only the second time in his high school career he’s finished in under 17 minutes and Villegas improved his time from last week by more than a minute.
“It was a really big improvement and we need every bit of it,” Belcher said. “I can’t say enough about Villegas and Tabarez. If we don’t get that, we lose.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.