50 years ago — Criminals, not alien children, will be the continued object of searches by the U.S. Immigration Service, a spokesman told school administration Monday at a meeting in the county courthouse.
In another meeting held Tuesday, a federal immigration official told local school representatives the organization will continue to concentrate its efforts on the apprehension of criminals and has no intention of searching alien school children.
George K. Rosenberg, Southern California district director of the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Services, said “With our limited manpower, we will not have the time to chase school children.”
Rosenberg was invited to speak by a member of the county Board of Supervisors after the group adopted a resolution opposing an education bill written by state Assemblyman Victor V. Veysey. The measure requires the county reimburse school districts for the education costs of students who are not legal residents.
40 years ago — IMPERIAL — More than 80 percent of all buildings in the downtown area, including those housing the police and fire departments, have been condemned for further use, according to Stacy D. Chase, director of public services.
“We estimate the total damage to be close to $1.8 million,” he said. “And yet, the city was very lucky — we never lost our water pressure and had no fires and, what’s more, no injuries.”
He expressed the hope that a new location for the fire and police departments would be found within a month, by which time the buildings must be vacated, but said that may be too optimistic. He also expressed the hope that Imperial County, which owns the building in which the two departments are located, would receive federal assistance, some of which could be passed along to Imperial.
Damage to city-owned facilities is about $30,000 to $40,000, Chase said. This includes damage to the sewer plant and the water tower.
Most of the downtown damage was on the west side of Imperial Avenue where all buildings in the south 100 block were condemned, with the exception of the Drifters Inn.
Condemned on the east side was Eden’s Furniture, Chase said.
On the west side of the north 100 block, Martin & McCarthy’s general store was condemned. This is believed to be the oldest brick building in Imperial County, dating back to 1903.
30 years ago — A group of Chino dairymen who toured the Imperial Valley Friday left with a positive view of the area as a site for relocating their dairies. And several of the group said the advantages of the Valley will attract dairies.
“I never thought of coming here, but after seeing it, I thought this is also a spot we could come to,” said Harold Steuve, one of Chino’s largest dairy owners. “I like the idea of the water supply and the feed here. I think it would work, and I’m leaving the door open now. … Once someone moves down, it will start others coming down here, too.”
Representatives of 25 dairies participated in the Imperial Valley dairy Expansion Committee tour, which focused on recent developments in desert dairying which lessen the fall in production during the hot summer months.
The tour also emphasized the a availability of cheap land, plentiful water and alfalfa, manure removal and the large number of feed lots and feed mills in the Valley.
The Chino dairyman said they all will be forced by developers and high land prices to move when the designation of their dairy lands as an agricultural preserve is lifted, in eight years at the most. While the big exodus still is several years away, a few dairies already have moved, mostly to the Visalia area of Tulare County. If others move in large numbers to the north, Valley alfalfa growers could lose a major market.
