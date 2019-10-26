50 years ago — The Imperial Valley was “misbegotten at the outset (and) has always had the character of an aborted community; a half-formed, twisted, ill-conceived mongrel.”
These harsh words, written by authoress Helen Hosmer in 1966 for the American West magazine, have appeared anew in a recent book, “The Grand Colorado: The Story of a River and its Canyon,” published by American West Publishing Co.
In Chapter VII of the attractively packaged, beautifully illustrated volume, Miss Hosmer reviews the history of the Valley, focusing particularly on the struggle to irrigate the desert land.
Not so subtly, Miss Hosmer implies that the 160-acre limitation law should be evoked here.
“The issue,” she writes, “is simply whether or not public reclamation efforts are for the development of what we think of as ‘family farms’ or for the benefit of what Californians have come to call ‘agri-industrialists.’”
She says that the federally built dams and canals that feed the Valley water have led to the Valley’s development by “industrialists” rather than by “dirt farmers.”
Miss Hosmer’s sympathies are evident. A graduate of the University of California 40 years ago, she joined the Farm Security Administration and aided in establishing migrant worker camps.
She was founder of the “Rural Observer,” a newspaper devoted to improving the living and working conditions of the farm laborer.
She holds little sympathy for the original settlers of the Valley.
40 years ago — Though the aftershocks from last week’s moderate quake are practically nonexistant, a portion of the Valley is still moving around.
Relative to the size of our planet, the movement is miniscule, but earthquake and geological experts are keeping a close watch on the “afterslip” along the Imperial Fault.
Since the 6.5 quake that moved one part of Harris Road about 8 inches lower than another part, the ground on the fault’s east side has been slipping 8 millimeters vertically and about 2 millimeters horizontally.
Such movement isn’t new to that particular portion of the fault, which once represented the west bank of Mesquite Lake, where Alamo River water once drained. The area is about 5 miles south of Brawley.
Over the years, similar activity has built a bluff about 15 feet high which has gently eroded into a sloping area, according to Phil Harsh, a U.S. Geological Survey engineer who has been surveying the area since last week’s quake.
This afterslip has not given USGS personnel cause for alarm. “Most moderate earthquakes have afterslip,” Harsh said though some is more pronounced than others.
“This is similar to the afterslip after the Borrego Springs earthquake along the Coyote Creek Fault in 1968,” he said. In fact, he said that fault is continuing to slip at the rate of 2 millimeters per year.
Such movement might be beneficial, he said, because the earth is essentially settling and “relieving the pressure in the fault.”
30 years ago — NILAND — Almost 100 people crowded the Chamber of Commerce building Wednesday night at a meeting called to quell rumors that they would be moved off the Slabs, but many of their questions were left unanswered.
Supervisor Abe Seabolt, the president of the Niland Chamber of Commerce and representatives of the Sheriff’s Department and Niland Fire Department were on hand to discuss the rumors that have been circulating for three weeks.
“This waiting week after week ... leaves us nervous,” said one Slab resident. “When will the county decide?”
But the decision is not solely the county’s. The lands are administered by the state Lands Commission for the State Teachers Retirement System. Lisa Beutler, manager of the commission’s School Land Team, said this morning she will meet with Seabolt and Supervisor Bill Cole on Monday to decide what would be the best use for the land.
“It’s not generating revenue now,” Beutler said. “It’s not being used for the best advantage.”
During the meeting, Seabolt told Slab residents they will not be “run off the land” though he did not know if the Board of Supervisors would be willing to take over the land should the state offer it to the county.
“The County of Imperial has not told any of you to leave,” the supervisor said.
Chamber President Jim Dearmore said rumors of petitions circulating from Niland residents to get rid of Slabbers are also unfounded.
“We don’t want you to leave; we want to interact with you,” Dearmore said. “We’re a one horse town with you and a half horse town without you.”
Beautler said the state will decide whether to sell the land or have it developed either by Imperial County or a private contractor, she said.
“We want to see what would make sense, what would make best revenue of the project,” Beutlere said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.