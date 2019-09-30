50 years ago — The Babe Ruth World Series host committee of Brawley will begin an intensive drive to raise funds to expand and improve the Lions Field baseball facility.
A contract between the national Babe Ruth League organization and the host committee was signed earlier this year, assuring Brawley the series next summer.
Representatives of the committee, headed by area Babe Ruth League President Ed Wiest, Monday met with Brawley service club representatives and outlined plans for the drive.
A minimum of between $35,000 and $40,000 is believed required to provide an adequate facility to host the 1970 event in Brawley.
Wiest explained that the committee hopes to raise much more than this minimum to permit completion of an “excellent” plant for the series.
There must be a minimum of 3,000 seats and the press box and snack bar will have to be enlarged. These 3,000 permanent type seats would be augmented by 3,000 more seats, either permanent or bleacher type, depending on funds available.
In April the Brawley City Council endorsed the league’s plan for expanding improving the ballfield.
Architect Trence L. Whitington unveiled an artist’s rendering of the proposed stadium, which includes a press box built atop a roof that would cover the seats behind home plate.
Cost of the entire project, completed and contracted out, would be about $140,000, according to Whitington. But the league, said Wiest, has already received pledges of “hundreds of hours of donated labor” to work on the project.
40 years ago — FOUR-H HISTORY — When it was first organized in Imperial Valley in 1914, it was a “hog and milo” club. Since then it has expanded its horizons to helping kids to “understand society.”
It is the Imperial County 4-H Club, which will be celebrating its 65th year beginning Sunday with the annual 4-H picnic at the California Midwinter Fairgrounds.
When first organized in the county, 10 years after the original United States organization was formed by A.B. Graham in Ohio, it was at a time when hog production in the Valley was very highly touted.
An unidentified Holtville High School teacher started the club in that year with the hog frame of mind.
For six years, Holtville remained the only pig and milo club in the Valley. It success was so great, however, that in 1920, eight new pig and milo clubs were organized, composed of 110 boys and girls.
Even then, most of the clubs were located around the Holtville area. The clubs sponsored pig feeding contests, a calf club and two grain sorghum clubs.
In 1922, home demonstration was added to the clubs, and 68 girls were tallied that year in eastside, Sunset, Central, McCabe, Heber and Mt. Signal clubs.
In the early days, 4-H had some rocky times, prompted by the fact that most of the younger populace escaped the heat during the summer and that the area experienced a large turnover of high school teachers.
In 1928, to help in the teacher exodus, a volunteer local leader program was initiated. By 1929, eight active local leaders were taking part of 4-H, which had 128 members.
Since then 4-H Imperial Valley has expanded to 28 clubs, with 1,183 members and 309 adult volunteer community and project leaders.
30 years ago — CALEXICO — The Heffernan Memorial District Board of Trustees Tuesday will ask the City Council to back a $1.9 million loan for the purchase of new diagnostic equipment for Calexico Hospital.
During an emergency session today, the hospital board approved a resolution asking the council to guarantee the loan, which the board is negotiating with California Financial Services of Irvine.
Hospital board Chairwoman Lupe Acuna said the loan would be used to purchase a CT-Scan, X-ray, ultra-sound, and mammography equipment, and is not being sought because of uncertainty over the fate of a $7 million bond issue that will go before the voters in November.
“Definitely not,” Acuna said. “We want to show the city the board has solutions (for the hospital)... We’re pushing forward instead of staying stagnant.”
