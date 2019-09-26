50 years ago — Fears of growing racial tension between student groups in Central Union High School, El Centro, brought nearly 500 Parents and Teachers of Central High (PATCH) and students thronging to the school multipurpose room Thursday for a meeting that became abbreviated because of its very size.
Voiced “solutions” emanating from the crowd ranged from suggestions for opening more refreshment stands at football games to the outright firing of Police Chief Paul Wheeler.
The session Thursday night stemmed from an incident with racial overtones after the opening football game of the season between CUHS and Kofa High School of Yuma. There was harassment between two groups of students as one group was trying to enter the same multipurpose room for a postgame dance.
PATCH President Richard Bailey permitted the talkfest to go on for an hour then, after confessing that “there are more people here than we expected,” summarily adjourned the session.
He explained later he felt the purpose of the meeting had been achieved: “To make people aware of the situation and to get names of people we can call upon to work and to attend those public meetings where definite action on some of these proposals may be taken.”
Bailey earlier had complained about a shortage of parental chaperons for school dances. Names and addresses of persons attending the Thursday night session were taken as a list from which PATCH can work in seeking help for such activities in the future.
“All we were getting tonight was a lot of oratory,” Bailey said following the session.
40 years ago — Ocotillo area residents took their fight to preserve their water basin Wednesday to the California Regional Water Quality Control Board, Colorado River Basin Region, and they seem to have found a new ally.
The board agreed there is the potential of a salt water intrusion into the fresh water if over-pumping of the basin is allowed to continue.
In an attempt to check the problem before damage is done, the board recommended the state investigate the problem further and also recommended the state fund the drilling of observation wells to monitor the potential problem.
Wednesday’s meeting was the latest in a series of battles the feisty little communities in the Ocotillo area have waged to protect their sole water source against commercial export.
Imperial County has waged the war alongside the tiny desert communities of about 1,000 people since 1972 to stop the commercial export of water from wells owned by Donald C. McDougal.
Wednesday, Donald C. McDougal Jr., attorney for the McDougal water operations, agreed with the regional board’s recommendation that the state monitor the effect of the overdraft on the basin.
“No one is more concerned about water quality than us because if the water goes bad we’re out of business,” he said.
But he contends Ocotillo’s and the county’s concern about the McDougal pumping is misplaced.
He said to really cut down on the overdraft of the basin; U.S. Gypsum should be prohibited from pumping water. Records show U.S. Gypsum draws about 600 acre-feet of the 885 acre-feet taken from the basin in 1977.
McDougal contends the McDougal wells in Ocotillo and Yuha Estates pump only a total of 170 acre-feet of water a year.
30 years ago — CALEXICO — The state Department of Industrial Relations on Monday fined Calexico Hospital $2,400 for failing to have Workers’ Compensation insurance coverage for its employees and warned the hospital it cannot continue to operate without coverage.
The action comes less than two months before the financially troubled hospital again asks voters to decide the fate of a $7 million general obligation bond that would help purchase new equipment and retire a $2.4 million debt. A similar bond measure was narrowly defeated in June.
“Everybody has to comply with the law, regardless of their financial condition,” said Roger Miller, regional manager for enforcement at the state Department of Industrial Relations in Los Angeles.
All employers are required to carry Workers’ Compensation insurance to cover employees who are injured on the job. The insurance covers medical bills and part of the lost wages. The rate for the coverage is set by the state, depending on the danger involved in the jobs held by individuals working for an employer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.