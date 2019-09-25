50 years ago — Downtown El Centro Association members late this morning placed their stamp of approval on a $240,000-plus drive-thru mall for the 500 block of Main Street.
Howard Jackson, DECA president, and John Kearney, chairman of the special committee for planning the improvement, said the DECA action today merely signaled the “first step” for bringing the mall into being.
“This is what we want to do, if we can do it,” said Kearney.
He indicated that the plan now will have to gain the approval of affected property owners who must foot the bill, Legal counsel must be obtained to determine methods of financing, probably through parking and improvement districts assessable back to benefiting properties.
Terence L. Whitington of El Centro, the consulting architect, proposed the plan to the DECA membership this morning. He said the plan resulted from months of work both by his office and members of Kearney’s committee. The committee toured other cities which have downtown malls in operation or under consideration to come up with the plan Whitington presented today. Kearney’s committee said the plan also represented its recommendation to the full DECA membership.
40 years ago — IMPERIAL — The old register of Westside School contains many familiar names.
“You’d be amazed,” said Bennie Derrick, “how many names you would recognize people living in Imperial Valley today and are well-known.”
Bennie, 56, has been the driver of the school bus for 33 years, making his rounds which extend to Ocotillo and south almost to the border, a trip of 85 miles. But even Hilltop, on top of the Mountain Springs grade, is inside the school district.
His wife, Helen, is one of the teachers at the little rural school, in charge of first and second-graders. She has been teaching there since 1945. Laura Jean Derrick, married to Bennie’s brother, is another one of the teachers which made a wag remark recently that the school should be named for the Derricks.
Westside School was established in 1917, but the original building was torn down in 1970 and replaced by a modern one.
“When air-conditioning came, Helen mused, “it was surely a great improvement. Of course, there have been other changes through the years. There seems to be a shift away from farm families — now many of the kids are living in Ocotillo and Plaster City. But they are the same — kids are fun, just as much as the day I started here.”
A school bell stands in back of the building, donated by “Doc” Zinn, an auctioneer who noticed it among the items he had to offer, and acquired it.
“He handed it to my father and told him to give it to the school,” Bennie said.
His father, A.B. — he never used his given name which was Anderson — first came through the Valley in 1886.
“He used to run cattle here together with my grandfather,” Bennie continued. Later, he homesteaded near where Holly Sugar is today.”
30 years ago — YUMA — In the inaugural Cibola Invitational Saturday in Yuma, the Calexico High boys’ and girls’ cross country teams ran into a strong team from Lake Havasu, Nev.
Although the Bulldogs brought home six medals — four in the girls’ events and two in the boys — Calexico still finished second overall.
Havesu won the girls’ event with 20 points while Calexico was second with 46. Central was fourth, behind Kofa (66 points) at 102.
“Havesu had a strong group of runners,” said Calexico coach Elmer Belcher, adding Havesu had 11 medalists overall.
In the boys’ race, Havesu was first in 40, followed by Calexico at 61 and Cibola at 65. Central finished sixth at 162.
Harvey Martinez of Calexico was the first finisher in the boys’ race. Martinez completed the 3-mile course in 17:12. The Bulldogs’ Edgar Cota ran sixth at 18:23. Medals were given to the top 15 finishers.
“It was a good race for Harvey because last week (in a race in Yuma) he finished seventh,” Belcher said. “He starting to work his way into shape.”
