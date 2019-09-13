50 years ago — Tobias Friedman, who hopes to build an “extended care” facility for the aged in Brawley, agreed to make some minor alterations in plans as suggested by the planning commission Thursday.
Last month residents in the area of the proposed site for the 58-bed facility, protested the construction of the building in their neighborhood.
The facility would be erected at the corner of De Anza Place and Canal Street, or across the street from the Royal Convalescent Hospital, which Friedman owns.
Recently the state approved expansion at the hospital from 60 to 94 beds. An addition was made on the south side of the building.
If approved by the commission and subsequently built, the extended care facility would provide accommodations for the elderly who require less intensive care than that given at the hospital.
They are generally ambulatory, and it was this characteristic to which some residents objected. They felt patients might wander away into neighboring residential yards.
One point yet to be resolved is the construction of curbs and gutters on De Anza Place next to the facility. A 2-foot-wide strip of property between Friedman’s property and the street is owned by someone else.
40 years ago — The Board of Supervisors Tuesday took the final step and agreed to sell the Navy 35,000 acres of tax deeded property for about $700,000.
The supervisors had previously agreed to acquire the tax deeded property from the state to sell to the Navy but then sought more information when miners in the area began to complain.
Only Supervisor Tunney Williams voted against the sale in the end because he said he does not believe the Navy needs as much land as it is seeking.
The Navy has used the Chocolate Mountains for a gunnery range since the 1940s but has free title only for the northern half of the land.
According to County Counsel James Harmon, in 1963 Congress withdrew the rest of the land for use as a gunnery range for 10 years with a renewal clause. That withdrawal expired in 1974 and the matter has remained in limbo since.
Leon Conner, head of the operations branch of the real estate division for the Navy in this area, said the Navy has made application to the Department of Interior to have the land withdrawn and is currently going through the required environmental studies.
He said during this process the Department of Interior has segregated the land and the Navy is able to continue using it as a gunnery range.
He added that the land is contaminated by unexploded shells and other armaments “to such an extent that we cannot release it to public use.”
The Navy wants to acquire the tax deeded property along with privately owned parcels within the gunnery range. But some miners have objected to the Navy acquiring all the land, particularly parcels at the extreme south end of the range.
30 years ago — More than nine months after representatives of California’s two largest water agencies shook hands for press photographers and signed a landmark water conservation agreement, a group of Imperial Valley landowners is mobilizing to force a renegotiation of the deal.
With a lawsuit filed by the Coachella Valley Water District providing an opening, the group is attempting to stall implementation of the conservation agreement signed by the Imperial Irrigation District and Metropolitan Water District.
If the contract can be stalled until the end of the year, the group’s members believe the contract will become void, allowing the IID to renegotiate provisions the group believes place an unfair burden on the Valley.
“We want the deal, but it has to be a fair deal,” said John Pierre Menvielle of El Centro, one of the group’s leaders. “This deal’s not fair.”
The group’s activities so far have met with mixed reaction from members of the IID Board of Directors. Over the past few months the group has had a series of meetings attended by audiences to 10 to 20 growers. Among those in attendance have been Brawley farmers Craig and Stephen Elmore, former IID Director Neal Jack, Madeline Kuhn and members of the Abatti family.
Directors Tony Gallegos, Bill Condit and Ted Lyon have all attended at least one of the group’s meetings. Gallegos supports the group’s efforts. Lyon and Condit say they are willing to listen to the growers’ concerns, but they continue to back the agreement.
Directors Don Cox and Lester Bornt remain committed to the deal and dismiss their opponents’ goals as detrimental to the Valley and unrepresentative of the majority. Cox, however, said he would be willing to have an outside attorney review the contract to make sure there are no hidden problems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.