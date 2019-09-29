50 years ago — COALINGA — The little town of 7,000 persons nestles in the foothills of the San Joaquin Valley, about equi-distant to Fresno and Bakersfield.
There are the usual small town businesses: a corner store, three or four motels, some gas stations and a restaurant. And there is a college, a well-kept, modern facility one-tenth the size of the town, dispensing knowledge to 700 hopefully hungry young minds.
Like most colleges, this one has a football team, a red-and-white clad assemblage called the West Hills Falcons. They played a football game Saturday night against a group of desert dwellers who call themselves the Imperial Valley College Arabs.
It will not be remembered as an artistic success. There were broken plays and mental errors and more than a little scrambling.
Imperial Valley won the first and fourth quarters and West Hills took everything in between but when the game had reached a conclusion the scoreboard read IVC 14, West Hills 12, and Stan Crouch had his first win as head coach.
“I feel leek I’m in a state of shock,” Crouch said after the game. “I never wanted to win so bad in seven years of coaching. I don’t think I’ll ever forget it. I know I won’t.”
Crouch spent most of his youth in the town, and all day Saturday, old friends were in and out of his motel room, reliving past memories and storing up new ones. But for the 29-year-old coach the only thing that mattered was three hours on a warm, calm night.
“I was a real wreck,” he said later. “I was too high.” He said he knew the players felt it “but I just couldn’t help it.”
“I’ll get a lot of credit” for the victory, “but I don’t deserve it. The kids do. They really wanted to win.”
40 years ago — The meeting between President Carter and Mexican President Jose Lopez Portillo have apparently led to a “major breakthrough” in the New River sewage saga, according to Rep. Clair Burgener.
By this morning, a joint communique between the two chief executives had not been released, but Burgener said a high-placed “authoritative source” indicated the communique will include international boundary water problems.
Mexican Ambassador Robert Krueger said this morning that “various environmental problems were discussed” by Carter and Lopez Portillo and that the New River was a specific topic.
But according to the authoritative source, the New River will not be specifically mentioned in the communique.
But Burgener said he feels that a result of the communique, which includes three major points of action, the International Boundary and Water Commission will be forced to give the New River problem top priority.
The communique will announce that the treaty of 1944, which deals with boundary water, will be strictly enforced.
Additionally, the International Boundary and Water Commission will be directed to define and determine the health and safety conditions of all border waterways, Burgener said.
It will direct the commission to determine water quality standards and will direct the commission to make necessary plans to correct any problems.
30 years ago — Prolonging the life of terminally ill patients with life support machines has in recent years raised some very sensitive questions. When should the plug be pulled, and who should make the decision?
And should a physician, with consent, be able to take the life of a suffering patient?
In responding to these and other questions Thursday at Pioneers Memorial Hospital, the Rev. Russell E. Smith, director of Education at the Pope John XXIII Medical-Moral Research Education Center in Braintree, Mass., insisted that euthanasia is not the answer.
During a lecture sponsored by the hospital’s bioethics committee, Smith told an audience of about 50 people that the Catholic Church does not oppose turning off a life support machine under extraordinary” circumstances.
But, he added, the church is strictly opposed to taking a patient’s life by an injection or other direct means.
Smith defined extraordinary circumstances as a situation where further treatment would not improve the patient’s condition. Smith stressed that this is not a pro-euthanasia position.
“We are in no way intending to promote the death of an individual, but acknowledging the futility of certain medical interventions,” he said in an interview.
Smith said the issue of medical intervention is one of many moral and ethical issues studies at the Pope John XXIII Center. The center is an international medical ethics institute that researches and teaches moral theology from a Catholic perspective.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.