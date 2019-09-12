50 years ago — MEXICALI — Farmers of the Ejido Mezquital have passed a resolution charging the Agricultural Department and the fumigating companies for providing them with insufficient advice and products to kill the cotton plague.
The group drew up a formal list of complaints against the Agricultural Department and fumigating companies.
First, they said, the Agricultural Department irrigated the cotton fields late, causing late sowing of the land, and leading to uncontrolled early plague attacks on the cotton.
Other farms, with private wells, which irrigated in February, are showing a good harvest, they claimed.
The farmers also claimed that the plagues were not controlled by different types of insecticide authorized by fumigating companies, although these chemicals were constantly sprayed on the crops by planes or tractors.
This inefficiency, the farmers said, depleted their financial resources and produced no results.
The farmers also alleged that agencies and companies in charge of fumigation and pest control not only are damaging the economy, but by the use of inadequate insecticides are committing a fraud on the government, which has provided them with millions of pesos, and obtained no results.
40 years ago — El Centro police today said criminal charges will be filed against a Central Union High School student, 16, who allegedly assaulted an English teacher during a fight Monday on the opening day of school.
Actual charges are expected to include battery on Barbara Oswalt, a teacher, and disturbing the peace in connection with the first fight that developed on campus between the suspect and a 15-year-old Heber resident.
Mrs. Oswalt told police the suspect “shoved her” when she tried to separate the combatants. There also were threats made to other teachers, police said.
The fight reportedly erupted shortly after 3 p.m. on the CUHS campus then continued down the street to the intersection of 10th and Brighton.
By the time police arrived, school officials had three youths in custody. Two were taken to police headquarters for questioning. The third as reportedly handled “administratively” by school officials.
The fight drew a large crowds of students and at first, police said, the gathering looked like a major disturbance.
30 years ago — A bill to fund two prisons in Imperial County was scheduled for a final vote today in the state Assembly. SB 662, introduced by Sen. Marian Bergeson, R-37th District, will provide $207 million for the construction of a maximum security prison in Calipatria and $10 million for the study and acquisition of land for a medium security prison in the county.
The bill passed a second reading Tuesday and, according to Assembly rules, must pass a third vote before the session ends Friday. Assemblyman Steve Peace, D-80th District, is expected to bring up the bill.
Kevin Sloat, a Bergeson aide, said the senator is very confident the bill will pass and that Gov. George Deukemejian will sign it into law.
But he said Assembly passage could be held off until Thursday because of the tremendous press of legislation in the Assembly.
“We learn to expect the unexpected here, but it is a very tight deal,” Sloat said.
Although Bergeson has 55 bills this session, SB 662 is one of the most important pieces of legislation to her, Sloat said.
Once the bill passes the Assembly it must still go back to the Senate for concurrence because of amendments added by the Assembly.
