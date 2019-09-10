50 years ago — The Imperial County Board of Supervisors may soon spend $156,000 for land in El Centro for use in expansion of parking spaces for employees and also for the construction of a new Justice Court.
Although actual purchase is “far off,” in the words of county administrator Roy Cooper, county supervisors have filed resolutions of intent to purchase the various lands. Action will be taken Tuesday.
Plans for the new court have been studied, Cooper said this morning. If the plans are utilized, Justice Court would be moved to 1125 Main St., and the existing space will be used for expansion.
Cooper said the district attorney’s office and the probation department have been considered as possible users of any space vacated by Justice Court.
A building at 1125 Main St., formerly a carpet store, is being considered for the new court. In addition, land on either side of the building to the east and west would be used for parking.
Both lots measure 55 feet by 140 feet, or 15,400 square feet. One will be purchased (“If all goes well,” as one county official said) for $12,500 and the other for $11,000.
They are located about 150 feet west of Eighth Street facing Broadway. A car dealer is between the land and Eighth Street.
Other property, parcels on the north half of Block 10 on Main Street between 11th and 12th streets, will be even more valuable to the county: Intent to Purchase resolutions for them equal $132,500.
The most expensive, to cost $55,000, is on the corner of Main and 12th streets, kitty-corner to a gasoline station. Another piece of land to be included in the deal, is on the east side of the property.
According to David Stump, county planner, the property west of a dress shop on Main Street between 11th and 12th streets also has been bid on by the county.
Cost for this property will be $30,000.
Finally, a $47,000 purchase will just about buy out the remaining part of the north half of Block 10 except for the dress shop. Presumably, this land will be used for county parking.
40 years ago — WESTMORLAND — The second intentional fire in a week struck City Hall about midnight Monday, Police Chief George Wallet said today.
Both blazes occurred, Wallet believes, to cover up burglaries.
In the most recent incident, a council chamber window was broken and a volatile liquid poured inside, Wallet said. No bottle indicating a firebomb was found. The synthetic curtains and carpeting melted; the woodwork burned, and there was extensive smoke damage. City Clerk Nadine Hale termed the loss “moderate.”
Patrolman Rick Williams, who was in the adjoining police headquarters room, broke the door to get to the fire. The Fire Department was not called as the blaze had burned itself out.
During the night, Wallet said, burglars entered Johnny’s Liquor Store and took approximately 20 cases of beer and 25 cartons of cigarettes. About a month ago, the establishment was vandalized and $4,000 in damage done.
On Sept. 3, a firebomb was tossed at the City Hall, but did not burn the interior of the building. At the same time, the Westmorland Food Mart was burglarized.
30 years ago — CALEXICO — Shingles containing asbestos are currently being replaced from four wings of Rockwood Elementary School, but the project poses no threat to students or teachers because most of the work is being done after hours school officials said today.
Asbestos Removal Specialists of San Diego began removing the roofing material Friday and is expected to finish the job Tuesday, said Jack Goad, assistant superintendent for business services.
Some “bagging” of the shingles was done on the roofs before school was out Friday, Goad said. However, the work done on Friday posed no risk to students or faculty, he said.
But most of the work is being done when students are off campus. Workers were on the job Friday after school, through the weekend and they will continue the job after school today and Tuesday.
Goad also said another firm, Independent Inspectors University Laboratory Associates of San Diego, has been monitoring the work and the air quality near the sites to make sure no one is exposed to asbestos contamination.
