50 years ago — The chief test pilot for what is believed to be the largest heavier-than-air craft yet built, the Lockheed C5-A, says the future of aviation is in carrying cargo.
Jesse Allen, engineering test pilot for Lockheed and assistant C5-A project director, said airplanes of the size of the latest behemoth of the skies portend great savings in both inventory and warehousing costs for businessmen.
“There is a great mass of manufactured goods today which is neither in the manufacturer’s nor the retailer’s inventory because it is in transit between them,” he said.
“Imagine what it would mean to a West Coast car dealer to have his main inventory at the factory in Detroit only a few hours away by air,” he said. The C5-A will carry at one time 62 of the largest automobiles made.
Imperial County supervisors at present are studying, through the Imperial Valley Development Agency, the air cargo potential for Valley-grown farm produce.
Implicit in the study is the imminent decision on whether or not to develop airport facilities to handle huge cargo aircraft of the future, the first of which is the C5-A that visited the Valley Thursday.
Pilot Allen and three crew members brought the huge aircraft to the El Centro Naval Air Facility from Marietta, Ga., where it was built by Lockheed, to test its onboard air conditioning system.
The idea is to ascertain how long it will take to reduce onboard temperatures to comfortable levels from a high of 120 degrees. Further tests, were scheduled for today under flight conditions over Imperial Valley at altitudes of 1,000, 2,000 and 3,000 feet.
“We want the people to know we are not buzzing their homes,” Allen said. “This plane is so huge that at low altitudes it often appears to be flying lower than it actually is.”
40 years ago — The FBI has named two special agents for permanent assignment to the El Centro office as replacements for slain FBI agents Robert Porter and Charles Elmore.
Roger Young, FBI special agent in charge of the San Diego office, said Gerald R. Hicks and Robert J. Watkins, special agents currently assigned to the Sacramento and Phoenix divisions, will complete their transfers to El Centro by Nov. 1.
The two men where chosen to replace Porter and Elmore who were shot to death by a revolutionary activist Aug. 9 at the FBI office on the second floor of the Security Pacific Bank building in El Centro.
Hicks, who will be the senior resident agent locally, is expected to arrive with Young “in about two weeks” to meet with law enforcement officials and begin his regular duties.
Although Watkins will be here for the meetings, Young said the Phoenix resident agent will not complete his transfer to El Centro until late October.
And although there have been some efforts made to relocate the El Centro FBI office, Young said the agents will continue working out of the second floor office at the bank building for “at least another year.”
30 years ago — A recommendation by a state panel of scientists to ban the pesticide aldicarb could pose a further threat to the already beleaguered Imperial Valley cotton crop, county officials said today.
The panel voted 2 to 1 to call for a ban on aldicarb, a popular pesticide for reducing cotton pests, because they determined that use of the chemical threatens underground drinking water supplies, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday.
The panel is to present its report to Henry Voss, state Department of Food and Agriculture director, who will review the findings before considering a ban.
Cliff Gruenberg, county deputy agricultural commissioner in charge of pesticide enforcement, said a ban could be detrimental to cotton growers in terms of both added costs and reduced yields.
“It is a very effective product for a broad spectrum of cotton pests,” said Eric Natwick, Imperial County University of California farm adviser.
Gruenbeg said alicarb, sold under the brand name Temik, is a long-lasting systemic pesticide effective in the battle against flying insect pests and nematodes.
Aldicarb also has been shown to be effective against a new cotton disease called cotton transpiration stress syndrome, which causes a drying and yellowing of cotton plant leaves.
Without aldicarb, growers would have to increase the use of other pesticides late in the season, which could prove to be more expensive, Gruenbeg said.
