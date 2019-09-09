50 years ago — The Department of the Interior has approved a Bureau of Reclamation comprehensive river management plan for the Lower Colorado River on the Yuma Division, regional director A.B. West reported today.
One-third of the program of $4,682,000 is devoted to recreation and fish and wildlife enhancement in California and Arizona.
West said authorization of the work near Yuma, was received this week in a letter from the Secretary of the Interior. The letter gave the bureau approval to proceed with all features of the comprehensive plan.
Basic work provides for a stable river channel and savings of 22,000 acre-feet of river flow per year. Mittry Lake below Imperial Dam is expected to be the first fish and wildlife feature to be developed.
40 years ago — El Centro apparently will not be spending $425,000 of gas tax money as its share in the cost of a proposed overpass that would extend Imperial Avenue south of Interstate 8.
City Manager George Parker in a memo sent out Friday afternoon recommended deleting a portion of the city’s proposed budget that allocates the funding for the overpass.
Instead, the gas tax funds will be transferred to a fund for the repair of city streets.
The move comes after recent El Centro City Council meetings on both the budget and the general plan brought loud objections that tax dollars should not be spent on the project.
Central business district merchants and some residents complained the city was proposing to spend public tax money to benefit developers in the area.
In addition, they maintained that premature development south of the freeway could hurt the central business district.
The $425,000 of gas tax money will be in addition to the proposed allocation of $135,000 to be used for the city’s current five-year slurry seal program.
30 years ago — HOLTVILLE — In his varsity debut for Holtville High, sophomore running back Mario Lizarraga scored four touchdowns, leading his team to a season-opening 40-8 victory over Calipatria.
Lizarraga ran wild, slicing through the Hornet defense for 93 yards on 16 carries. He and his offensive mates capitalized on four first-half turnovers, converting them all into touchdowns, to put the game out of reach by halftime. The Vikings went into the locker room at the intermission leading 33-0.
Things looked good for Calipatria early on as running backs Abraham Marquez and Wade Hanks combined to give the Holtville defense some fits with a somewhat successful ground attack.
“I thought we started out fairly well before we self-destructed,” said Hornet coach Chad Wilson.
Hanks finished with 58 yards on 12 carries and Marquez ran 14 times for 56 yards. Most of their yardage came early in the game and late in the fourth quarter when Calipatria engineered a 65-yard drive which culminated in its lone touchdown, a 4-yard pass from quarterback Brandon Self to Benny Sotelo.
Holtville was just too much for Wilson and his depleted troops. Calipatria suited up only 13 players for the game. The heat, lack of rest, and intensity of Holtville’s offensive and defensive attack combined to defeat the Hornets, who were long on desire but short of players ... and breath.
