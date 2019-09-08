50 years ago — Rains and winds of tragic proportions lashed all of Imperial Valley about 6 p.m. Saturday, causing loss of life, much property damage and economic losses for area growers about to enter harvest.
The sudden storm, coming on the heels of a similar but far less disastrous one Thursday night, disrupted activities from Salton Sea, where at least one person drowned, to Mexicali, flooded by 1 1/2 feet of water.
Bennie Olan Bolen, 53, a San Diego Civil Service worker, was swept overboard from the boat in which she was riding on the Salton Sea. Her body was recovered early Sunday. An autopsy is to be performed.
Officials today were still searching for the body of her boating companion, Kenneth Glass, 50, also of San Diego, who has not been seen since he, too, was washed overboard during the 60-mile-per-hour winds and waves which struck the Salton Sea at dusk Saturday.
County sheriff’s deputies today reported that the storm was not too severe in the northern part of Salton Sea. “I’ve seen worse waves,” one spokesman commented, who added, however, that winds were much higher in the southern part of the sea.
The Bolen woman and Glass were boating in that area, the widest part of Salton Sea, which made it difficult to reach land when the storm blew up.
The coroner’s office reported that the woman’s body was recovered with a life vest on. It was said to have been strapped to the body improperly, though.
Calexico and Mexicali reported a lot of trouble during the storm when more than an inch of water was dumped on the border cities, most of it within an hour after the rains began.
“We had quite a lot going on,” said a police official in Calexico. “Rains flooded many of the streets, stalling many cars.” He said traffic jams were caused by the high waters.
40 years ago — The U.S. Bureau of Mines has awarded a contract for $450,000 to Westec Services Inc. of San Diego to assemble a geothermal brine mineral recovery unit at the Niland geothermal field.
The pilot process unit will extract mixed and metal oxides, hydroxides, and lithium from the geothermal brine through a series of mechanical and chemical processes. The unit assembly is due to be completed late this year.
Following completion of assembly, the unit will be operated to determine the potential for commercialization of the mineral extraction process. If successful, this technique could provide a means of recovering valuable minerals such as iron, manganese, lead, zinc and lithium from geothermal brine while at the same time reducing its tendency to cause scale in piping and other geothermal components.
Scaling is a major problem on the Niland reservoir which must be controlled in order to build geothermal electric generation plants.
30 years ago — CALEXICO — Campesinos Unidos Inc. on Thursday postponed its Calexico disbursement of funds to help people pay overdue energy bills while officials determine a better method of distributing the money.
The decision was made after crowds began gathering in anticipation of a previously announced distribution of funds set for today. Hundreds of people had gathered in front of the agency’s Brawley and El Centro offices over the past few days in a frenzied competition for a limited number of payments that caused complaints from business owners and sparked charges of discrimination.
Jose M. Lopez, associate director of CUI, said a notice was put in the window of the Calexico branch office Thursday afternoon to inform people that the funds would not be distributed today as a “preventive” measure.
“People were threatening to spend the night (outside),” Lopez said. “That’s not humanitarian, not right for them to sleep there like that.”
Businesses in the shopping center where the CUI office is located also complained, he said.
Police officers were called to the CUI offices at 4 p.m. Thursday and dispersed the crowd. But about 60 people, including some handicapped persons, spent the night outside the office hoping to get the money.
This morning CUI officials received lists of names from those who were gathered outside.
Many of those waiting were upset because they were turned away, and some made allegations that they were being passed over in favor of people who had friends within the agency. Many wanted to voice their complaints to someone, and they felt frustrated no agency officials came out to explain the reason for postponing payment.
