50 years ago — CALEXICO — Ronald da Silva was rehired, a “communications with the public” policy was adopted, and a move to discuss the speaking of Spanish on school grounds was deleted at Wednesday’s meeting of the Calexico Unified School District Board of Trustees.
The move to rehire da Silva as counselor and wrestling coach was ramrodded through the board by Tony Sierra, board president. There was no discussion on the matter.
Only Trustee Wayen Van de Graaff voted against the motion to ratify the employment of da Silva and nine other certificated personnel. He declined to comment on whether his negative vote was against da Silva or some of the new teachers.
Thus the matter of da Silva is finally laid to rest after a stormy summer for both him and the board.
He first was demoted from head counselor to counselor at a July 9 meeting during which trustee Henry Legaspi proposed a revamping of the high school counseling setup.
Da Silva later resigned with an angry, innuendo-filled letter to the board. After a secret meeting, the board considered rehiring him at an Aug. 20 meeting, but the motion to rehire him died on a 2-2 vote, with Legaspi and Van de Graaff opposed to the motion.
By Wednesday, and after another executive session (from which the public is excluded) Legaspi changed his mind, and da Silva was reinstated.
No reason was given for the board’s change of mind, or why the administration recommended the rehiring of the counselor.
Trustee Jean Claverie said after the meeting that he hoped the matter would die down now. “He’s back on the job and doing a good job, and that’s it,” Claverie said.
40 years ago — The Imperial Valley farmer’s case for exemption from proposed acreage limitations passed the U.S. Senate “resoundingly” this morning
The exemption came in the form of an amendment introduced by Sen. Alan Cranston, D-Calif., and negated an amendment introduced by Sen. Gaylord Nelson, D-Wis., which would have prohibited a Valley exemption.
Those amendments were attached to Sen. Frank Church’s SB14, which would alter the reclamation laws of 1902 considerably. A final vote on the entire Church bill is expected to come either later today or early Saturday.
Using the voting of the Senate on the Church bill amendments as an indicator, Washington sources said they feel the Church bill — with the Imperial Valley exemption — will pass and be sent on to Congress.
“We are extremely pleased,” said Larry Fleming, spokesman for the Citizens Committee for Government Fairness, a group of Imperial Valley farmers; which has been seeking exemption to acreage limitation for this area during the past several years.
“We now favor the hell out of the (Church) bill,” he said during a telephone interview late this morning from Washington, D.C.
He said the Senate process and political maneuvering concerning the Valley exemption was “confusing, but when it came right down to the wire, it was very heavily favored” by senators.
30 years ago — The Kings are gone.
Alex Zamora of Coachella Valley High and Kika Pellagrin of Calexico High ended their individual reigns as the top runners in the Desert Valleys League last year.
This year the race, at least individually, will be wide open. In today’s cross country action, Central will travel to Blythe to meet Palo Verde, and Calexico is at Indio.
The Bulldogs would seem to have the upper hand in the race for the league title in both the boys and girls divisions. In preseason rankings offered by the Southern Section, Calexico’s boys team was picked eighth in the 2A division and the girls were picked 10th.
But Calexico coach Elmer Belcher said his boy’s team is by no means a lock.
“(The Southern Section) saw we had seven runners returning,” Belcher said. “But of those seven, only three came back. Two are playing football, one is ineligible and another just didn’t come back.”
One who did come back, however, is junior Harvey Martinez. Martinez finished first in the DVL meet and improved as the season progressed. He will be joined by Edgar Cota and Manuel Tabarez to give the Bulldogs a strong first-three group.
