San Pasqual Valley Unified School District In Winterhaven, CA is seeking applicants
for the following position 20/21sy:
Teacher
Single Subject Credential
.5 Adult Ed+.5 MS Single
Subject Math
Range: $51,472-$75,004
Master Stipend (if Applicable) $1,500.00 184 days 7.5 hrs./per day with Employee benefits.
Come Join a School District on the Move!
Close Date: open until filled
Application, and requirements available at
Or at
San Pasqual Valley Unified School District Office,
Rt. 1, 676 Baseline Road,
Winterhaven, CA 92283
(760) 572-0222
