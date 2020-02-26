McCabe Union Elementary School District
Is accepting Certificated
Applications for the
2020-2021 School Year
Application Deadline:
March 6, 2020
Title I Teacher
Full Time: 7 Hours/185 days
Salary: Placement on Certificated Salary
Schedule According to Education and Experience
Benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision & Life Equal to District Cap
For requirements, desired
qualifications, and to apply, go to:
MUESD District Office
701 W. McCabe Road
El Centro, CA 92243
Mon-Fri. 7:30AM-4:00PM
Equal Opportunity Employer
