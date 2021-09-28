Today

Sunny skies. Becoming windy late. High 97F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals. High 91F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.