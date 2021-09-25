Today

Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.