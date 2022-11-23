Gabby Avila played a role in the Riverside City College Women’s Cross Country team winning the Orange Empire Conference Championship.
The sophomore from Imperial High School finished fifth among the team’s entries, and 15th overall, to contribute to the scoring in the late October 5K.
She finished in a personal-best time of 22 minutes, 25 seconds and just missed earning all-conference recognition by one place.
“At the beginning I felt like I was doing well. I was doing my pace,” she said. “I was hoping to finish strong.”
In her second time competing this fall at that course, she improved her showing within the team. She was sixth among the Tigers in a September 5K that Riverside won there.
“Entering the second mile, it has a big incline,” she said. “It’s very steep. Once you get to the top, you’re out of breath.”
Avila said her form improved over the season. “My stride opened up more,” she said, adding that she also kept her shoulders lower and loose for increased efficiency. “I am happy with how I improved.”
Women’s golf
College of the Desert sophomore Demi Preece shot 178 (84-94) to tie for 33rd at the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) State Championship. Preece competed for Imperial.
Audrey Rose Abatti led Waynesburg University at the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Fall Championship by finishing in 25th place. The sophomore is out of Holtville High School.
Football
Angel Nava-Esparza played in all 11 Briar Cliff University games. The linebacker, who previously played for Central Union High School, finished with 37 tackles.
Also, Southwest High School El Centro grad, Seneca Haines is a freshman offensive lineman for Dickinson State University.
Men’s basketball
Freshman guard Aaron Tabarez had eight points for La Sierra University against Cal State University. The Calexico High product had one rebound, one assist and one steal.
Men’s wrestling
Vanguard University freshman, Joey Navarro, finished fourth in the 157-pound class at the Mile High Open. The Holtville alumnus lost by fall in the third-place bout.
Former Holtville Viking Alan Marquez of Shasta College lost by fall in the 197-pound class against his Lassen College opponent at the CCCAA North Duals. He is a Shasta College freshman.
Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.
