Valley Briefs: 21 immigrants found inside a tractor-trailer

SALTON CITY
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint arrested a man suspected of smuggling 21 undocumented immigrants Wednesday morning, a Customs and Border Protection news release stated.
The incident occurred approximately 9:15 a.m., when a man drove a tractor-trailer to the checkpoint.
While Border Patrol agents conducted an immigration check on the driver during primary inspection, a canine detection team alerted to the cargo area of the trailer.
The driver was referred to secondary inspection, where agents discovered the 21 immigrants locked inside the trailer with no safety restraints and no way to escape.
Agents safely removed all of the subjects and conducted welfare checks.
The 50-year-old truck driver presented agents with a Legal Permanent Resident card as his own.
However, that document was later determined to be falsified, the news release stated.
The driver was determined to be an undocumented immigrant from Mexico illegally present in the United States.
The driver and his passengers, who consisted of 16 adult men, four adult women and one unaccompanied juvenile boy, were placed under arrest.
The driver is being held in federal custody pending criminal charges.
The 21 immigrants were expeditiously expelled back to Mexico under Title 42 authority.
This incident is the fifth of its kind this year in the Imperial Valley, the news release stated.
Border Patrol arrests suspect at checkpoint
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint arrested a man with a loaded gun and narcotics on Wednesday, a Customs and Border Protection news release stated.
The incident occurred approximately 4 p.m., when a 26-year-old man approached the primary inspection area of the checkpoint in a silver BMW.
A canine detection team alerted to the vehicle in the primary inspection lane. Agents directed the vehicle to enter the secondary inspection area for further investigation.
There, agents were able to see a handgun with a magazine inserted within the driver’s door pocket through the passenger window.
Agents removed the driver from the vehicle, safely secured the weapon and confirmed that it was loaded with 10 rounds.
Agents discovered a box containing 21 rounds of 9 mm ammunition in a backpack located in the trunk of the vehicle.
A search of the subject revealed a small amount of methamphetamine in his side pants pocket, the news release stated.
Agents continued to search the vehicle and discovered multiple fast food bags and drinks in the back seat.
Agents began a search around the checkpoint area for possible occupants attempting to circumvent the checkpoint by walking around it.
During the search, agents received a citizen’s call informing them of three individuals inside a ranch near the checkpoint. Agents responded and made contact with the individuals.
Agents confirmed that all three men were from Mexico and were illegally present in the United States.
Agents were able to immediately link at least one member of the trio to having been in the silver BMW.
The three men, ages 46, 36 and 28, were arrested and transported to the checkpoint for further processing.
The driver, a U.S. citizen, was placed under arrest and will be held in federal custody pending criminal charges, the release stated.
The case was presented for prosecution under the federal offense of illegal alien smuggling.
EL CENTRO
Vehicle reported stolen
A white 1999 Ford F-150 bearing California license plates was reportedly stolen from a business in the 900 block of East Gillett Street sometime between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 2 p.m. Wednesday, El Centro Police Department announced.
The pickup has a tool rack and a tool box on both sides of its bed. It also has purple tint on its rear window.
$400 found in Vons parking lot
A customer on Wednesday morning found $400 in cash in the parking lot of Vons on North Imperial Avenue, El Centro Police Department call logs stated.
The customer, a 54-year-old man, found the cash about 8 a.m. The customer notified the store’s customer service department and waited for an ECPD officer to arrive.
Once an officer arrived to the store, the customer turned the money over. The officer booked the money as found property.
The customer was provided with a property control report and was advised of a 90-day waiting period for found property.
CALEXICO
Fence at storage facility vandalized
A fence at Stax Up Storage on Highway 98 was vandalized, county Sheriff’s Office activity logs stated.
The business notified Imperial County Sheriff’s Office of the incident on Wednesday morning, though the damage is believed to have occurred on a past date.
A deputy responded to the scene shortly after to file a crime report.
— Vincent Osuna, vosuna@ivpressonline.com
EL CENTRO
CUHSD accepting applicants for board vacancy
Central Union High School District’s board of trustees is accepting letters of interest from persons willing to fill a temporary opening on the five-member board.
The vacancy was created with the March 13 resignation of Todd Evangelist, who left to pursue employment within the district.
The board has two options: One, the trustees may appoint a qualified candidate to fill the vacancy until the next election or, two, the trustees may take no action and leave the seat vacant until the November election.
A temporary appointment would last from May to November. Persons interested in applying should submit their letter to the district no later than May 8 at 5 p.m.
Interested individuals must meet all requirements to serve on the district board.
• 18 years old or older
• A citizen of California
• A resident of the school district
• A registered voter
• Not a current employee of the school district
• Not disqualified by the constitution of law or other state from holding a civil office
The board will consider interested parties in closed session on May 12 followed by formal action in open session. If the board appoints someone, they will be virtually sworn in that evening. The board will also take action to approve a special election for a candidate to fill the vacancy from December 2020 to November 2022.
Letters of interest should be submitted to Central Union High School District, Attn: Carol Taylor, senior administrative assistant to the superintendent, 351 Ross Ave., El Centro, CA 92243, or by email to ctaylor@cuhsd.net.
Submissions should include name, complete address, phone and email.
The board of trustees meets monthly and collectively sets direction and policy for the district, approves the district budgets and evaluates the superintendent. More information about the role of a board member and the board norms can be found at www.cushd.net.
COUNTY
Road closures announced
Three local roads are scheduled for one-day road closures next week, the Imperial County Department of Public Works announced.
Titsworth Road, east of Brawley between State Route 115 and East Highline Canal, will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Walker Road, north of Brawley between Brandt Road and Kalin Road, will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Albright Road, southeast of Calipatria between Kershaw Road and SR 115, will also be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Public Works attributed all three closures to road maintenance. Drivers are instructed to seek alternate routes.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Works at (442) 265-1818.
CalFresh recipients can now buy online
CalFresh recipients can now use their EBT cards to start purchasing groceries online at Amazon and Walmart.
The state of California is also working with many other retailers to expand the number of stores accepting EBT online in the weeks to follow.
In addition, persons receiving CalWORKs will also be able to use their cash benefits to make purchases online at Walmart.
CalFresh provides monthly food benefits that help individuals and families buy healthy, nutritious food. Even if temporary, individuals and families who are experiencing a change in their circumstances and need additional help may apply for CalFresh.
Californians can visit GetCalFresh.org to apply or call (877) 847-3663 to be connected to their local county social service office.
--Tom Bodus, tbodus@ivpressonline.com
