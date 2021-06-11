EL CENTRO
Cleanup of transient camp delayed
Transients who had set up camp in the area of Fourth Street and Interstate got a temporary reprieve from clearing out Thursday due to a jurisdictional issue.
An El Centro Police officer found the came about 11:16 a.m. and asked a dispatcher to contact the city’s Public Works Department about cleaning up the trash at the location.
That’s when Public Works advised ECPD that the location is in Caltrans’ jurisdiction. After further investigation, it was determined that it will be a few weeks before Caltrans can clean up the area, as they have to get a third party to do it.
The ECPD officer did advise persons at the camp they were trespassing.
Vehicle in Vons parking lot vandalized
A vehicle in the parking lot of Vons on North Imperial Avenue was reported vandalized, El Centro Police Department call logs said.
The incident was reported to ECPD about 12:23 p.m. Thursday.
It was reported a white male transient hit the vehicle, a dark gray Volkswagen van, and broke one of its wipers.
An ECPD officer arrived at the scene, met with the owner of the vehicle and filed a crime report.
The damage was to the rear hatch wiper blade, which was valued at $100.
An officer checked the area, but located no suspects.
Cop car towed after overheating
An El Centro Police Department unit reportedly overheated on Thursday afternoon, ECPD call logs said.
The unit overheated at approximately 3:11 p.m. in the area of 800 Main Street.
The officer in the unit notified a dispatcher, and a tow truck was requested. The unit was then towed to the city shop.
Thieves steal beer, hard seltzer
Nearly $70 worth of alcoholic drinks was stolen during a beer run that occurred Friday morning at 7-Eleven on Ocotillo Drive, El Centro Police Department call logs stated.
A reporting party contacted ECPD at 12:59 a.m., just after the incident occurred.
The witness said two Hispanic male adults and a white male adult took one 18-pack of beer ($15.99), a 30-pack of beer ($20), and two 12-packs of White Claw hard seltzer, which were $16.99 each.
The three men reportedly fled in a white Impala.
An ECPD officer canvassed the area, but was unable to find the suspects.
BRAWLEY
Holt Avenue to be closed for repairs
Holt Avenue, from Keystone to Gonder roads, will be closed from June 15 to 17 for road skin patch repairs, the county Department of Public Works announced.
Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.
CALEXICO
Tow dolly reported stolen
A tow dolly was reported stolen on Thursday morning, Imperial County Sheriff’s Office activity logs stated.
The dolly was stolen from a tire business in the 600 block of Kloke Road, county scanner traffic stated.
The incident was reported to the ICSO at 9:50 a.m. Thursday.
A deputy responded to the business and filed a crime report.
