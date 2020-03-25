HOLTVILLE
Jose Guadalupe Jaime, 65, of Calexico, was the farm worker who died after being involved in a tractor accident Friday afternoon in a field on McCabe Road, half a mile east of State Route 7, county coroner’s office announced Tuesday.
No foul play is suspected in Jaime’s death, Deputy Coroner Emmanuel Ramirez confirmed.
As a result of the accident, the tractor Jaime was operating landed in a drainage ditch. The tractor landed on its roof, and Jaime was pinned underneath.
The incident was first reported to 911 at 2:05 p.m. First responders arrived, and declared Jaime dead at the scene at 2:52 p.m.
A preliminary cause of death had yet to be determined as of Tuesday. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Ramirez stated.
BRAWLEY
Food site for students added
A free food site was added today for youths in the Imperial Valley’s north end, Brawley Union High School District announced.
The new food site is outside of the BUHS cafeteria on C Street. Any child, up to 18 years old, may stop by and get a meal from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday.
This is the fourth food site for children in Brawley.
BUHSD and Brawley Elementary School District have been teaming up to operate the other three food sites, which are at Phil Swing, Oakley and Hidalgo elementary schools.
Along with these four sites, children in the north end, regardless of what school they attend, also have the option of stopping by a food site in Westmorland.
That site is open from 9:30 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday, at Westmorland School on C Street.
For all sites, which are drive-thru or walk-up, a child must be present in order to get a free meal.
A full list and map of food sites for children in the Imperial Valley is available at www.bit.ly/IVMeals.
IMPERIAL
CHP front lobby closed due to COVID-19
The front lobby of the California Highway Patrol El Centro Area office on Highway 86 will be closed until further notice due to COVID-19 health precautions, CHP announced Tuesday.
Those in need of a vehicle release, citation sign-off or to obtain a traffic collision report should call the office’s main number at (760) 312-1800.
City postpones upcoming events due to COVID-19
The city of Imperial on Tuesday announced it will be postponing some of its upcoming events in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city’s Imperial Market Days and Spring Clean Up event will be postponed until further notice.
The next Market Days event, Imperial Market Days Festival of Colors, was scheduled to take place April 18, while the Spring Clean Up was scheduled for April 4.
COUNTY
Spectrum customers get free channels temporarily
Charter Communications, Inc. recently provided SHOWTIME and EPIX premium channels at no additional charge to Spectrum TV customers who did not currently receive those channels.
The expansion began on Monday, and will continue until April 19.
“We hope that by expanding these programming options it will provide even more hours of entertainment for our customers in these challenging times,” Tom Montemagno, executive vice president of programming acquisition for Charter, said. “The highly-popular original entertainment programming and movies on these networks will be of great interest to a large cross-section of our customers.”
— Vincent Osuna, vosuna@ivpressonline.com
COUNTY
Ocotillo and Palo Verde waste transfer stations closing Sundays
The Imperial County Department of Public Works has announced temporary changes to the schedule for the Ocotillo and Palo Verde waste transfer stations.
The Ocotillo Waste Transfer Station and the Palo Verde Waste Transfer Station will be closed every Sunday beginning on March 29 until further notice.
The Ocotillo and Palo Verde stations will remain open from 8 a.m. to noon on Mondays. No other county solid waste site is affected, the department said.
CALEXICO
Camarena Library still offering book loans and other services
Despite being closed until further notice, Camarena Memorial Library here is still offering a number of services to residents.
These include book checkouts. Patrons wishing to check out a book or audiobook should call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov with their requests. The library said it will fill orders and notify patrons when they can pick the items up.
The Zip Books program through Amazon is also still available. Patrons should complete the order form found at https://www.calexicolibrary.org/sites/calexicolibrary.org/files/OnlineZipBookForm.pdf and submit it to the library via email. The library noted, however, that Amazon is taking a bit longer to fulfill orders than usual.
BookFLIX, an online book platform targeting K-3 students also remains available. Patrons only need their library card to access it. It can be found at calexicolibrary.org/onlineresources.
Overdrive allows patrons to use their library card to check out ebooks and eaudiobooks, including Spanish titles and titles for kids and teens. The loan period is up to three weeks. Visit https://serra.overdrive.com/serra-camarena/content for more information.
Flipster gives patrons access to more than 60 magazines for free, including the latest issues, and Encyclopedia Britannica is available for students in elementary, middle or high school. It is also available in Spanish.
HOLTVILLE
City Council declares emergency
The Holtville City Council declared a local emergency on Monday via a telephone meeting.
In addition, the city's Emergency Operations Center has been activated and opened to coordinate local response to the emergency, the city said.
With local, state and federal guidance, Holtville said it is implementing social distancing measures across all non-essential services. Significant service level changes have been identified and the city has implemented temporary suspension of organized activities at all city buildings and park facilities.
Holtville’s COVID-19 Emergency Plan is posted at www.Holtville.ca.gov and will be periodically updated, the city said.
For non-emergency matters, the public is urged to conduct city business by phone or via email. For utility bill payments, residents are asked to use the Utility Department’s drop box on the north side of City Hall for checks or money orders.
Cash will not be accepted until further notice. A new payment option is now being offered via PayPal, using the email address mail@Holtville.ca.gov. Residents are advised that a $5 service fee will be added for each payment using the PayPal option.
The city said it will continue to provide essential services such as police, fire, water and wastewater treatment with emergency contingency plans in place.
“In discussions with City Council and staff, we are hopeful that this crisis is mitigated by the measures being put in place,” City Manager Nick Wells said. “In exercising great caution, we have decided to minimize staff interaction with the public as much as is feasible, while working to create as many options as we can to continue ease of access. We are still here to help, but please call in for service!”
—Tom Bodus, tbodus@ivpressonline.com
