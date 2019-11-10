A 37-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested Friday night on suspicion that he was driving drunk, county Sheriff’s Office arrest records stated.
Jonnathan O. Estrada, whose occupation was listed as military, was taken into custody at 11:23 p.m. near Danenberg Drive and Pitzer Road by California Highway Patrol officers.
Estrada was booked into county jail on a $50,000 bail on suspicion of felony drunk driving and DUI causing bodily injury.
Suspicious driver reported
A local high school student told police that, on two occasions within the past three months, a suspicious male adult has asked her if she wanted a ride while walking home from her bus stop near Sixth Street.
The student said that the initial contact occurred in the area of Sixth Street and Euclid Avenue, while the other occurred at Sixth Street and Park Avenue by Sidewinder Skatepark.
The suspicious driver was described as a Hispanic male adult in this 30s with short hair who was driving an older black vehicle. The driver reportedly speaks both Spanish and English.
The student notified her school’s resource officer of the incident Friday morning. The officer advised the student to call the police immediately if it occurs again.
Thief returns stolen package
Two days after stealing a package from the front porch of a home in El Centro, a thief returned the package with an apology letter attached.
The mail package was reportedly stolen about 7 p.m. Wednesday. On Friday morning, the owner found the package with all its containing items and the letter.
Inside the package was a Los Angeles Lakers jersey and a San Francisco 49ers jersey. The property owner provided El Centro Police Department the name of a woman who possibly stole the package.
NILAND
Vandalism of tractors reported
Tractors and other farm equipment at an undisclosed location in Niland were reportedly vandalized several times in the last week, county Sheriff’s Office activity logs stated.
A reporting party first notified ICSO of the vandalism on Friday morning.
— Vincent Osuna, vosuna@ivpressonline.com
