HEBER
No foul play is suspected in the death of a man found dead Monday afternoon in the backyard of his residence in the 0 to 99 block of East Hawk Street.
The man’s death was reported to 911 about 4:45 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival of first responders, the man was found unconscious with a laceration to the back of his head and a ladder by his side.
While a reporting party in the initial 911 call stated the man had fallen off the ladder, the exact cause of death has yet to be determined, county coroner’s office announced Tuesday.
EL CENTRO
DA requesting public assistance in investigation
All possible witnesses to an officer-involved shooting are being asked to contact the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office to assist in its investigation.
The shooting incident occurred approximately 7:10 a.m. Dec. 29 at the intersection of Main Street and Imperial Avenue in El Centro.
Investigators are specifically looking for witnesses who may have interacted or seen the involved individual prior to the El Centro Police Department responding to the scene or who actually witnessed the incident.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the DA’s office or investigator David Frazier at (442) 265-1175.
CALEXICO
Two arrested for false documents
A Puebla, Mexico, man and woman were arrested Monday at the west port of entry after they both reportedly presented false documents while applying for entry into the United States.
Isaias Garcia-Pacheco, 37, and Marina Carrasco-Rosas, 43, were taken into custody by Customs and Border Protection agents.
Garcia-Pacheco and Carrasco-Rosas were each booked into county jail without bail on suspicion of impersonating to gain entry into the United States, county Sheriff’s Office arrest records stated.
According to a federal court complaint, Garcia-Pacheco applied for entry about 1:43 p.m. Monday while Carrasco-Rosas applied soon after, around 2 p.m.
The two each presented a U.S. DSP-150 border crossing card. After inspecting both of the cards, a CBP officer noticed the facial features on the document photos did not match those of Garcia-Pacheco or Carrasco-Rosas.
The cards were also queried and received a lost or stolen document alert.
HOLTVILLE
Bike reported stolen
A blue and black bicycle with stickers that say “Kink” was reportedly stolen Monday from Donut Avenue on Pine Avenue, county Sheriff’s Office activity logs stated.
The theft reportedly occurred about 7 p.m., and the owner notified the Sheriff’s Office shortly after.
NILAND
Portable restroom reported stolen
A white portable restroom unit, worth about $2,000, was reported stolen on Friday near Cuff and Highline Canal roads, county Sheriff’s Office activity logs stated.
The theft was reported to ICSO on Monday morning. The unit belonged to Alpha Site Logistics.
— Vincent Osuna, vosuna@ivpressonline.com
