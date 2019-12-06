Naval Air Facility El Centro’s 22nd annual Holiday Light Parade is scheduled for Friday beginning at 7 p.m.
In keeping with its long-time tradition of community outreach and partnering, NAF El Centro is opening the gates to the installation and inviting the public to come and see a small town lighted night parade.
The parade features floats from groups on and off the facility. In years past, marching bands, classic cars, Star Wars characters, horses, fire trucks and military equipment have been featured in the procession.
Free cookies will be offered to all. Food, such as pizza and nachos, is available for purchase as are beverages.
Parking is limited, and guests should plan to arrive between 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm. to stake out a section along the parade route. Guests may bring portable chairs on base to make viewing easier.
Last year nearly 1,200 residents enjoyed a fun evening as the kick-off to a wonderful holiday season.
Annual fishing derby announced
Children ages 15 and under are encouraged to register for the 25th annual Imperial Valley Jr. Trout Fishing Derby on Jan 18. at Sunbeam Lake.
There will be four different age categories for boys and girls. A one-rod, five-fish limit per angler will be in effect and only the longest trout will be measured.
Admission is free and participants must be registered and present to win.
The event will take place from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Sunbeam Lake, 1750 Drew Road, Seeley.
It is being sponsored by the Kiwanis of El Centro, county of Imperial and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
For more information contact CDFW Lt. Lee King at (760) 265-0182, Jason Jackson at (760) 996-1285 or the county Fish and Game Commission at (442) 265-1001.
HEBER
Student allegedly makes threat
A sixth-grade Heber Elementary School District student allegedly threatened to shoot a teacher when he grows up, the county Sheriff’s Office call logs stated. The student reportedly made the remark to an adult who then reported it to the district office.
CALEXICO
Behavioral Health to host open house
The Imperial County Behavioral Health Services will have an open house Thursday at their new outpatient clinic in Calexico.
The facility will provide a full range of services for children, young adult and adults in the community including adolescent substance use disorder treatment program services.
The open house will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Imperial County Behavioral Health Services Plaza, 101 Hacienda Drive, Calexico.
EL CENTRO
Possible stabbing reported
El Centro Regional Medical Center personnel contacted El Centro police at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday to report a male subject was being treated for wounds that appeared consistent with being stabbed, the El Centro police call logs stated.
The male subject stated that he sustained the wounds after falling off his bicycle somewhere near First Street and was reportedly uncooperative with police, the call logs stated.
—Julio Morales
IID seeks resolution over mitigation water
Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors has authorized its general manager and management teams to work with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to resolve a longstanding issue over the district’s 2010 pre-delivery of mitigation water to the Salton Sea, the district said in a release issued late Thursday.
IID said that nearly a decade ago, to satisfy mitigation obligations for 2011 and part of 2012, to meet existing permit requirements in support of the Quantification Settlement Agreement and to avoid associated financial risk, the district pre-delivered 46,546 acre-feet of its consumptive use entitlement to the Salton Sea.
“IID asserted then, and continues to assert today, that the consumptive use of Colorado River water for QSA environmental mitigation purposes was an appropriate and prudent action,” said IID Board President Erik Ortega. “We recognize that others may have a differing view and we will agree to disagree. However, the recent action taken by this board demonstrates a commitment to finding common ground and resolution in support of the river.”
IID said the board’s action falls closely in line with its resolution, adopted Nov. 18, that establishes parameters for future Colorado River negotiations. The 2007 Interim Guidelines, currently in effect, expire at the end of 2025.
IID’s general manager and designated staff will work with the Bureau of Reclamation to present a proposal for the board’s consideration in the near future, the district said.
—Tom Bodus
