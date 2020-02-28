CALEXICO
Two Mexicali men were arrested Wednesday night for allegedly attempting to smuggle $22,000 in cash into Mexico.
Arturo Rojo-Ruiz, 22, and Jorge Luis Rojo-Leal, 25, were taken into custody at 10:50 p.m. on First Street by Homeland Security Investigations agents.
The two men were each booked into county jail without bail on suspicion of bulk cash smuggling, county Sheriff’s Office arrest records stated.
According to a federal court complaint, the two men were traveling together about 10 p.m. in a 2009 Toyota Camry.
They were traveling westbound in the 0 to 99 block of Second Street.
A county sheriff’s deputy noticed the Camry had tinted front windows, a violation of the California Vehicle Code.
The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle as the vehicle turned southbound toward the southbound lanes to enter Mexico at the west port of entry.
During the stop, the deputy asked for consent to search the Toyota, which the driver consented to.
A pat down was conducted on both men. Rojo-Leal was found to be concealing approximately $11,000 in his waistband and inside of his shoes.
Rojo-Ruiz was also found to be concealing approximately $11,000 in his waistband and inside his shoes.
In the court complaint, Rojo-Leal stated he concealed the money in that manner because he had been robbed in Los Angeles before and he knew he could not transport more than $10,000 to Mexico.
Three arrested for outstanding warrants
Three people who applied for entry at the west port of entry Wednesday night were arrested on outstanding felony warrants.
Jose L. Corona, 30, of El Monte; Carrie A. Garza, 39, of Midland, Texas; and El Centro transient Manuel Castrejon, 35, were all taken into custody at 8:49 p.m. at the port by Calexico police officers.
Corona was booked into county jail without bail on an out-of-county warrant, county Sheriff’s Office arrest records stated.
Garza and Castrejon were each booked on $5,000 bail for two out-of-county warrants apiece.
Deputy gives pedestrian ride to store
A county sheriff’s deputy gave a pedestrian a courtesy ride to Walmart on Rockwood Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, county Sheriff’s Office activity logs stated.
About 12:30 p.m., the deputy saw the pedestrian walking near East Cole Boulevard and Rancho Frontera Avenue.
The deputy conducted a check on the pedestrian, and after confirming the individual had no warrants, gave the person a ride to the store.
Man arrested for corporal injury
A 23-year-old Calexico man was arrested Tuesday for alleged felony corporal injury and other offenses, county Sheriff’s Office arrest records stated.
Yomasara Lizarraga was taken into custody at 2:40 p.m. at an undisclosed location on Rockwood Avenue by Calexico police officers.
Lizarraga was booked into county jail on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, criminal threats, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment.
Calexico Police Department did not respond to a request for comment as of press time Thursday.
WINTERHAVEN
Laser pointed at Marine aircraft
A green laser was reportedly pointed at a Yuma Marine Corps airship that was traveling near the Andrade port of entry on Wednesday night, county Sheriff’s Office activity logs stated.
The airship was approximately 4,000 feet in the air and practicing about 7 miles west of Yuma heading south when it was hit by the laser.
A reporting party notified ICSO of the incident about 11 p.m. The laser was believed to have possibly been coming from near the border.
The area was checked, but no suspects were found. A Border Patrol unit on Highway 186 near the Andrade port of entry was briefed on the incident.
— Vincent Osuna, vosuna@ivpressonline.com
CALIPATRIA
Free clothing available
The Salvation Army will be giving away free clothing today from 9 a.m. to noon at the Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center, 501 W. Main St., Room 4, Calipatria.
Participants are asked to bring their own bag. For more information, contact Maria Nava-Froelich at (760) 348-2116 or (760) 550-2606
—Julio Morales, jmorales@ivpressonline.com
